Los Lobos Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Coming to North America this fall

Los Lobos
Los Lobos, photo courtesy of band
June 13, 2023 | 10:01pm ET

    Los Lobos have announced a run of 2023 tour dates celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.

    Kicking off August 12th in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the trek includes stops in Little Rock, Arkansas, Minneapolis, and, of course, several dates in Los Lobos’ native California. In November, they’ll perform at The Paramount in Los Angeles and the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, but the biggest date of all comes when the Chicano band returns to their alma mater, James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.

    “We’re very excited and proud to announce that we’ll be playing at The Escalante Auditorium at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations,” Louie Perez Jr. said in a statement. “Garfield High is our alma mater and where we all met. It remains a huge part of who we are. There will always be a special place in our hearts for Garfield High. We may be wolves, but we’re also Bulldogs for life.”

    Tickets to Los Lobos’ 50th anniversary tour go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    In 2021, Los Lobos dropped Native Sonstheir 17th studio album.

    Los Lobos 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing
    09/21 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    09/27 — Little Rock, AR @ Center for Humanities and Arts
    09/30 — Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center Theater
    11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount
    11/22 — West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
    11/25 — East Los Angeles, CA @ James A. Garfield High School
    12/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    12/22 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    12/23 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

