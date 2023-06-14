Los Lobos Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Los Lobos have announced a run of 2023 tour dates celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.

Kicking off August 12th in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the trek includes stops in Little Rock, Arkansas, Minneapolis, and, of course, several dates in Los Lobos’ native California. In November, they’ll perform at The Paramount in Los Angeles and the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, but the biggest date of all comes when the Chicano band returns to their alma mater, James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.

“We’re very excited and proud to announce that we’ll be playing at The Escalante Auditorium at James A. Garfield High School in East Los Angeles as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations,” Louie Perez Jr. said in a statement. “Garfield High is our alma mater and where we all met. It remains a huge part of who we are. There will always be a special place in our hearts for Garfield High. We may be wolves, but we’re also Bulldogs for life.”

Tickets to Los Lobos' 50th anniversary tour go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In 2021, Los Lobos dropped Native Sons, their 17th studio album.

Los Lobos 2023 Tour Dates:

08/12 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge @ Santa Fe Brewing

09/21 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/27 — Little Rock, AR @ Center for Humanities and Arts

09/30 — Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center Theater

11/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

11/22 — West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

11/25 — East Los Angeles, CA @ James A. Garfield High School

12/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/22 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

12/23 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern