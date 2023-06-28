Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on How Trauma and Women Pirates Inspired Her New Solo Album Sleepwalker

The alt-rock legend also teases a new mystery band with a co-frontwoman and an EP already recorded

Advertisement
louise post sleepwalker podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Louise Post, photo courtesy of El Camino Media
Consequence Staff
June 28, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Related Video

    Louise Post, the iconic figure from Veruca Salt, joins Kyle Meredith for an insightful conversation about her debut solo album, Sleepwalker. Post shares the story behind the project, which emerged following the formation of a new band featuring another notable frontwoman.

    “We made an EP — yet to be released, yet to be discussed,” Post teases. “The EP was with a band that was fronted by another woman with me. It came about very naturally. We started doing some co-writing, and at the same time, I was writing so much at such a pace, and some of the songs were clearly mine and not meant for that band. It felt important to me not to segue into another band fronted with another woman, but to really branch out as a solo artist of my own right.”

    Advertisement

    She adds that she’s “very proud” of the mystery EP and it’s still set for a release, before going on to discuss how the tumultuous Trump presidency provided ample inspiration for her songwriting. She talks about the experience of covering subjects ranging from notable female pirates to the personal traumas that influenced her experience as a sleepwalker during her youth.

    Get Louise Post Tickets Here

    Post further explains how she drew inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Imagine Dragons, Melanie Martinez, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift and expresses her admiration for Kate Bush’s masterpiece Hounds of Love. “It’s one of my favorite all-time records,” she says. “It’s almost like you are getting these windows into her house growing up, her family, what it felt like.”

    Advertisement

    Listen to Louise Post talk about Sleepwalker and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jason Scott lee the wind & the reckoning interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Jason Scott Lee on the Cultural Stories of Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Jungle Book, and Doogie Kameāloha, M.D

June 26, 2023

outlander season 7 cast podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Cast of Outlander on Season 7, Nonviolence, and the Sinead O’Connor Theme Song

June 24, 2023

Este Haim a small light Taylor Swift barbie podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Este Haim on Soundtracking A Small Light, HAIM’s Song for Barbie, and Opening for Taylor Swift

June 23, 2023

Kara Jackson Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kara Jackson on Finding the DNA of Joni Mitchell, Joanna Newsom, and Fiona Apple in Her Work

June 21, 2023

daughter stereo mind game podcast interview

Daughter on New Album Stereo Mind Game, Simplicity, and Soundtracks

June 20, 2023

Golshifteh Farahani Sam Hargrave Extinction 2 Netflix podcast interview

Golshifteh Farahani and Sam Hargrave on Extraction 2, One-Shot Action, and Potential Prequels

June 17, 2023

Carly Pearce we don't fight anymore christ stapleton podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Carly Pearce on Duetting with Chris Stapleton and Trisha Yearwood

June 16, 2023

queens of the Stone Age josh homme in times new roman podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on Stereotypes, Existence, and Gallows Humor

June 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on How Trauma and Women Pirates Inspired Her New Solo Album Sleepwalker

Menu Shop Search Newsletter