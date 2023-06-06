Low Cut Connie Shares Origins of New Song “SLEAZE ME ON”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Low Cut Connie runs through his latest single, “SLEAZE ME ON.”
Philadelphia rocker Low Cut Connie has released “SLEAZE ME ON,” the latest single from his upcoming album, ART DEALERS. Taking a gender-bending perspective and telling the story of a less-than-ideal love, “SLEAZE ME ON” is yet another fusion of classic rock ‘n’ roll stylings and contemporary indie from Adam Weiner’s piano-rock project.
After an electric piano and a country-rock guitar introduce the song, a groovy rhythm section and Weiner’s attitude-laden vocals ramp up the tune’s swagger to levels previously unreached by man. It’s no wonder, then, that Weiner cites artists like Prince and The Rolling Stones as primary influences.
“I adore Prince. He’s my favorite songwriter,” he says of the former. “He was very often writing from a very liberated, gender non-specific place, but I am especially inspired by his Camille period, where he was fully embracing a gender-fluid way of making songs.”
As the second single from Art Dealers, “SLEAZE ME ON” complements the comparatively laid-back lead single, “ARE YOU GONNA RUN?” Together, the two songs preview the album as one that embraces all sides of the rock canon, from high-energy jams to piano-led ballads.
Watch the video for Low Cut Connie’s “SLEAZE ME ON” below, followed by his breakdown of the song’s Origins.
ART DEALERS is out on September 8th via Contender Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the album, Low Cut Connie will head out on a North American tour. See the dates below, and pick up your tickets here.
Low Cut Connie 2023 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse
06/10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
06/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Downstage with Chill Moody
09/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/09 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/10 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
09/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/14 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
09/15 – Medford, NJ @ Medford Oktoberfest & Music Festival
09/16 – Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall Monday
09/18 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club
09/19 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club
09/20 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club
09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/24 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
10/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/09 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre