Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Cover Surpasses Tracy Chapman’s Original on Billboard Chart

Combs' version has reached No. 4 on the Hot 100, surpassing the original's No. 6 peak

Advertisement
luke combs fast car cover charts higher tracy chapman original billboard hot 100
Tracy Chapman (photo by Hans Hillewaert via Wikimedia Commons) and Luke Combs (photo by Jeremy Cowart)
Follow
June 14, 2023 | 1:20pm ET

    Just a few months ago, country singer Luke Combs released a seemingly unremarkable cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 classic “Fast Car,” but now it’s somehow surpassed the original’s peak position on the Billboard Hot 100.

    Combs’ version is the second single from his latest album, Gettin’ Old. This week, it rose from No. 8 to No. 4 on the Hot 100, moving past the No. 6 peak of Chapman’s original. In a recent interview with Music Mayhem, Combs said he chose to record the cover because the original was his “first favorite song probably ever.”

    “I remember listening to that song with my dad in his truck when I was probably four years old,” Combs added. “He had a cassette, a tape of it, and we had this old brown camper top F-150. We rode around that thing, and he had a tape cassette player in there, and I have the original cassette — my dad brought it to me a couple of years ago… I have the one, and I have it in my shop.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to reaching the Top 10 of the Hot 100, the original “Fast Car” received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, netting Chapman a win in the latter category.

    Combs is currently performing his “Fast Car” cover during his massive world tour. Tickets are available here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Des Rocs new album 2023

Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine, Unveils Single "Nowhere Kid": Stream

June 14, 2023

p1harmony jump interview harmony all in

Fan Chant: P1Harmony Reflect on Summer Memories and Their New EP HARMONY : ALL IN

June 14, 2023

Demi Lovato she her they them pronouns exhausted

Demi Lovato on Re-Adopting She/Her Pronouns: Using Solely They/Them Was “Exhausting”

June 14, 2023

queens of the Stone Age josh homme in times new roman podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on Stereotypes, Existence, and Gallows Humor

June 14, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Crunchy New Single "Paper Machete": Stream

June 14, 2023

caroline polachek the 1975 cork ireland show indie pop music live news watch listen

The 1975 Sing "Oh Caroline" with Caroline Polachek in Ireland: Watch

June 14, 2023

best top songs 2023 so far list read playlist

Top 30 Songs of 2023 (So Far)

June 14, 2023

Dream Wife Le Tigre spark parade podcast interview

Dream Wife on Le Tigre's Self-Titled Debut and Building Community: The Spark Parade

June 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Luke Combs' "Fast Car" Cover Surpasses Tracy Chapman's Original on Billboard Chart

Menu Shop Search Newsletter