Singer M. Shadows has revealed that Avenged Sevenfold were behind the deepfake A.I. “hack” that falsely announced the cancellation of the band’s festival appearances.

Back in February, an episode of the band’s “Trax” podcast was uploaded with a snippet of audio that appeared to be M. Shadows addressing fans, informing them that Avenged Sevenfold would no longer appear at two US festivals — Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple — as the band completed work on its long-awaited album, Life Is But a Dream…, due out this Friday (June 2nd).

The episode was uploaded to Spotify and shared on the band’s Twitter account. M. Shadows soon responded: “Yikes! This is NOT TRUE. We are still playing. Getting to the bottom of this. … What the actual fuck… NOT ME!”

As it turns out, Avenged Sevenfold were orchestrating a bizarre augmented reality stunt to promote their new album. They did, however, use A.I. technology to mimic Shadows’ voice.

Speaking with Rock Feed (watch below), M. Shadows admitted that he secretly spearheaded the stunt with an associate of the band’s management, deliberately keeping other parties — like Welcome to Rockville/Sonic Temple promoter Danny Wimmer — in the dark.

“Our management has two guys that run it,” M. Shadows said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “There’s Mark Wakefield and Beno [David Benveniste]. And we work really closely with this girl Samantha. So Samantha wasn’t even gonna tell them [about the faux hack], because we knew that everyone would say ‘no.’ I said, ‘Don’t tell anyone.’ She said, ‘We’ve gotta call Danny.’ [I said], ‘No. If you call Danny, he’s gonna say ‘no’.’ She said, ‘We’ve gotta tell [Ryan] Harlacher,’ who’s our booking agent. I’m, like, ‘No. Harlacher’s gonna say ‘no.'” So we kept it secret. And we just did it. And I said, ‘Samantha, all you know is we got hacked and we are trying to fix it.’ She’s, like, ‘Are you serious?’ And I’m, like, ‘That’s what we’re doing.'”

M. Shadows said he was in Mexico when the deepfake announcement went live, and his phone instantly blew up with messages from the aforementioned people. He continued with the ruse, taking to Twitter to “deny” the announcement.

“The whole plan all along was I would go on Twitter [and deny it]… And it worked,” M. Shadows said. “And then, as people went back, they were, like, ‘Oh, it is A.I.’ ‘Cause once the knee-jerk reaction [was out of the way], you go back and listen, and you go, ‘Oh…'”

Regarding the use of A.I., he added: “We wanted it to be as authentic as possible. We said, ‘Let’s make an overarching comment on society and where it’s going with the A.I. And then we’ll do the Web2 stuff, and then we’ll bring them into Web3 and show people how to use this thing.'”

Avenged Sevenfold did indeed appear at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple this past month, and the band is set to hit the road for an extensive North American tour running from July through October. Get tickets here.

Check out Rock Feed’s full interview with M. Shadows below.