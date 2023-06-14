Made in America 2023 Lineup: SZA and Lizzo to Headline

Made in America has announced its 2023 lineup will be headlined by SZA and Lizzo. The two-day festival is returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia and will go down on September 2nd and 3rd.

Festival attendees can also look forward to performances from the likes of Latto, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Miguel, Tems, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Paris Texas, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and more. Plus, there will be a “very special” joint set from veteran Harlem rappers Mase and Cam’ron. See the full lineup below.

A general admission two-day pass will run you $200 plus roughly $42 in fees, with a VIP tier available for $750 and $85 in fees. Tickets are now on sale here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Made in America was founded by JAY-Z in 2012 as a Roc Nation event. Last year’s festival was headlined by Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator.

SZA’s appearance will come ahead of the latest North American leg of her “SOS Tour” in support of her 2022 album of the same name; tickets are available for that here.