Madonna Hospitalized in ICU, Postpones Tour

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care"

madonna postpones tour celebration serious bacterial infection health news 2023 pop music
Madonna, photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
June 28, 2023 | 4:12pm ET

    Madonna has postponed her “The Celebration Tour” indefinitely due to a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in the ICU, her longtime manager Guy Oseary announced Wednesday.

    “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

    Page Six reports that the 64-year-old singer was rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday and was intubated overnight, but is now out of the ICU.

    “The Celebration Tour” was supposed to commence July 15th in Vancouver; read more details about the epic trek here, and stay tuned here for more information about rescheduled dates.

