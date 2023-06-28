Madonna Hospitalized in ICU, Postpones Tour

Madonna has postponed her “The Celebration Tour” indefinitely due to a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in the ICU, her longtime manager Guy Oseary announced Wednesday.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Related Video

Page Six reports that the 64-year-old singer was rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive Saturday and was intubated overnight, but is now out of the ICU.

Advertisement

“The Celebration Tour” was supposed to commence July 15th in Vancouver; read more details about the epic trek here, and stay tuned here for more information about rescheduled dates.