The Magnetic Fields Announce 69 Love Songs 25th Anniversary Tour

Playing his 1999 masterpiece in a select few cities in 2024

magnetic fields anniversary tour 69 love songs 25th indie rock pop music news listen tickets
The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, photo via Facebook
June 22, 2023 | 3:19pm ET

    Nearly a quarter-century ago, Stephin Merritt had a brilliant idea: Record exactly 69 love songs and release them on an album called 69 Love Songs. The Magnetic Fields songwriter is celebrating his magnum opus in 2024 with a 25th anniversary tour, in which he’ll perform the album in its entirety over the course of two nights each in a select few cities.

    The tour will feature all of the original players from the 1999 album, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, along with recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski.

    The tour is set to kick off in March at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA, with subsequent shows scheduled in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

    An artist pre-sale is set for July 11th, ahead of a public on sale on July 14th via Ticketmaster. You can find more information via the band’s website.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    The Magnetic Fields’ last studio album was 2020’s Quickies.

    The Magnetic Fields 2024 Tour Dates:
    03/22-23 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
    04/03-04 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall
    04/05-06 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall
    04/19-20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/23-24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
    04/26-27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Curran Theatre

