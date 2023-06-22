The Magnetic Fields Announce 69 Love Songs 25th Anniversary Tour

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Stephin Merritt had a brilliant idea: Record exactly 69 love songs and release them on an album called 69 Love Songs. The Magnetic Fields songwriter is celebrating his magnum opus in 2024 with a 25th anniversary tour, in which he’ll perform the album in its entirety over the course of two nights each in a select few cities.

The tour will feature all of the original players from the 1999 album, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms, along with recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski.

The tour is set to kick off in March at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA, with subsequent shows scheduled in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

An artist pre-sale is set for July 11th, ahead of a public on sale on July 14th via Ticketmaster. You can find more information via the band’s website.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

The Magnetic Fields’ last studio album was 2020’s Quickies.

The Magnetic Fields 2024 Tour Dates:

03/22-23 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

04/03-04 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/05-06 — New York, NY @ The Town Hall

04/19-20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/23-24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

04/26-27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Curran Theatre