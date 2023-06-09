Menu
Maluma Drops New Single “Coco Loco”: Stream

The latest preview from his upcoming album, Don Juan

maluma coco loco new song video stream
Maluma, photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
June 8, 2023 | 8:00pm ET

    Maluma has shared “Coco Loco,” the latest preview from his upcoming album, Don Juan.

    Produced by his frequent collaborator MadMusick, the club-friendly track is accompanied by a music video directed by Jessy Terrero, in which the Colombian pop star holds an impromptu concert in the streets of Miami. Undeterred by the pouring rain, Maluma runs through “Coco Loco” while surrounded by dancers wielding umbrellas. Watch it below.

    There’s no release date for Don Juan as of yet, but it’s slated to arrive later this year. The follow-up to 2020’s Papi Juancho also features several of Maluma’s recent singles: “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, “La Reina,” and his Anuel AA collaboration “Diablo, Que Chimba.”

    In late August, Maluma will head out on a 30-city North American tour. Grab tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Maluma Drops New Single "Coco Loco": Stream

