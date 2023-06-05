Menu
Mark Hamill Skywalks Away from Star Wars: “They Don’t Need Luke Anymore”

"I just don’t see any reason to [bring Luke Skywalker back]"

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm)
June 5, 2023 | 3:18pm ET

    We’ve lost count of how many Star Wars spinoffs we’ve seen over the past few years, but here’s something we can count on: It’ll take a really, really good script for Mark Hamill to ever play Luke Skywalker again. Speaking recently on CBS Sunday Morning, the actor said he’s likely leaving his Jedi days behind for good, saying his character has had “enough” time in the franchise.

    “I had my time, and that’s good, but that’s enough,” Hamill said. “Never say never, but I just don’t see any reason to [bring Luke Skywalker back] — let me put it that way. I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.”

    The actor — who still lives in the Malibu home he purchased with the cash he raked in right after A New Hope — seems pretty indifferent on the fact that he’ll always be known as Luke Skywalker. He’s just happy to have made his living acting, regardless of whether he did so a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

    “The truth of the matter is I never really expected to be remembered for anything,” he added. “I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, ‘it could be worse.’ I could be, like, known as beings the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know? At least Luke is an admirable fellow.”

    “Admirable” might be an understatement, but we certainly do admire Hamill’s humility. Watch his full Sunday Morning interview below; the quotes above begin around the 7:20 mark.

    Last month on Star Wars Day (May the fourth), Hamill delivered a moving tribute to his late co-star Carrie Fisher, who finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “I’m grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness, and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space twin drove me crazy with through the years,” he said.

