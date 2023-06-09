Menu
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Files Lawsuit Against Neighbor for Overgrown Pine Tree

The bassist wants that tree cut down, down, down, down

mark hoppus neighbor pine tree lawsuit injunction blink 182 tour reunion
Mark Hoppus, photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage
June 8, 2023 | 9:56pm ET

    In a move that makes us wonder, I guess this is growing up, Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has taken legal action against a neighbor over an encroaching pine tree, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

    Hoppus became the unsuspecting victim of darkness in the valley, or, his backyard, after his neighbor allegedly violated a years-old rule by the planning commission to remove bordering trees and limit tree growth to a maximum height of 15 feet. An injunction filed by the singer and his wife now claims that the evergreen in question has risen above its predetermined peak and new trees have begun to grow in the interim, further obstructing the couple’s views.

    Aside from demanding their agreement honored and trees trimmed, the lawsuit asserts that the neighbor has ignored repeated requests to resolve the issue, while the artist who once seemed to champion Neighborhoods has also sought damages in some form.

    Related Video

    In the meantime, Blink-182 will be able to take in plenty of sights during their ongoing 2023 reunion tour. which has been ranked as one of the highest-selling live outings this year. Grab tickets here.

    So far, the pop-punk trio’s comeback tour has included Tom DeLonge taking on former guitarist Matt Skiba’s songs as well as a surprise cover of Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” The classic lineup notably reformed in late 2022 after Hoppus was deemed cancer-free, an experience he’ll detail in a forthcoming memoir.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

