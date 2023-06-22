Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Cage Match Challenge

Welcome to another episode of Billionaires Take Breaks from Ruining the World to Talk Shit Online: Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a challenge to a cage match from Elon Musk.

On Tuesday, Twitter owner Musk responded to posts about Meta owner Zuckerberg readying a rival to Musk’s social media site by saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is.” Zuckerberg, of course, responded on the Meta-owned Instagram, posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the additional comment, “Send me location.”

The beef comes as Meta preps its own text-based social media platform that chief product officer Chris Cox has teased as being a “sanely run” alternative to Twitter. The company is said to be in talks with the likes of Oprah and the Dalai Lama to become early users of the platform.

While this all might seem like immature posturing, Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge that Zuckerberg was not joking about participating in a fight. “The story speaks for itself,” he said. Musk has since responded by proposing a fight at the Vegas Octagon.

It’s hard to picture either billionaire with fighting capabilities, but Zuckerberg began training in Brazilian jiujitsu during the pandemic, and competed in his first tournament last month. If the cage match happens, here’s hoping it goes titanically poorly for the both of them.