Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Cage Match Challenge

Zuck: "Send me location"

Advertisement
mark zuckerberg elon musk cage match
Elon Musk (photo by Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP) and Mark Zuckerberg (photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
June 21, 2023 | 10:12pm ET

    Welcome to another episode of Billionaires Take Breaks from Ruining the World to Talk Shit Online: Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a challenge to a cage match from Elon Musk.

    On Tuesday, Twitter owner Musk responded to posts about Meta owner Zuckerberg readying a rival to Musk’s social media site by saying, “I’m up for a cage match if he is.” Zuckerberg, of course, responded on the Meta-owned Instagram, posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the additional comment, “Send me location.”

    The beef comes as Meta preps its own text-based social media platform that chief product officer Chris Cox has teased as being a “sanely run” alternative to Twitter. The company is said to be in talks with the likes of Oprah and the Dalai Lama to become early users of the platform.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While this all might seem like immature posturing, Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge that Zuckerberg was not joking about participating in a fight. “The story speaks for itself,” he said. Musk has since responded by proposing a fight at the Vegas Octagon.

    It’s hard to picture either billionaire with fighting capabilities, but Zuckerberg began training in Brazilian jiujitsu during the pandemic, and competed in his first tournament last month. If the cage match happens, here’s hoping it goes titanically poorly for the both of them.

    elon musk mark zuckerberg cage match

More on this topic

Latest Stories

turner classic movies emergency meeting martin scorsese steen spielberg paul thomas anderson

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson Set Emergency Meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Over Turner Classic Movies Future

June 21, 2023

kate bush running up that hill 1 billion streams

Kate Bush Thanks Fans for "Impossibly Astonishing" 1 Billion Streams of "Running Up That Hill"

June 21, 2023

andre 3000 new album killer mike

André 3000 Has a New Album on the Way, According to Killer Mike

June 21, 2023

bloc party the high life new EP

Bloc Party Announce New EP The High Life

June 21, 2023

royksopp 2023 tour dates electronic music news pre sale ticket info

Röyksopp Announce "True Electric" 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 21, 2023

cradle of filth devildriver fall 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 21, 2023

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

primavera sound 2023 latin america the cure blur beck pet shop boys grimes buenos aires argentina sao paolo brasil bogata colombia asuncion paraguay

Primavera Sound Returns to Latin America with The Cure, Blur, and Beck

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk's Cage Match Challenge

Menu Shop Search Newsletter