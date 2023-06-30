Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk May Fight in Roman Colosseum

The proposed cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could take place at Rome’s historic Colosseum.

TMZ reports that Italy’s Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, has reached out to Zuckerberg and Musk about hosting the fight. Sangiuliano has also been in touch with UFC president Dana White, who will help promote the match if it does in fact take place.

The nearly 2,000-year-old Colosseum is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Though it is one of Italy’s most popular tourist attraction, most of the Colosseum is in ruins and has a limited capacity inside of the venue. Paul McCartney previously staged a charity concert at the Colosseum for 400 lucky fans who were in attendance.

Earlier this month, following reports that Zuckerberg’s Meta was developing its own text-based social media platform to compete with Musk’s Twitter, Musk challenged his fellow tech mogul to a cage fight. Zuckerberg, who began training in Brazilian jiujitsu during the pandemic, accepted the challenge.

In the weeks since then, Zuckerberg and Musk have both been adamant about going through with the fight, with Musk even posting training photos. However, Musk’s mother has publicly encouraged her son to cancel the physical bout and do a “verbal fight” instead.