Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok’s First New Song in 10 Years

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar and Dethalbum IV both arrive on August 22nd

Advertisement
Dethklok movie trailer new album single
Dethklok, via Adult Swim
June 21, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    The biggest heavy metal band in the world is back in the trailer for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, a new film from Adult Swim that will hit video-on-demand services and Blu-ray/DVD on August 22nd. In addition, Metalocalypse band Dethklok have unleashed their first new song in 10 years.

    Written and directed by series co-creator Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar follows Dethklok singer Nathan Explosion as he attempts to write the Song of Salvation, the only thing that can save the planet from Metalocalypse.

    In addition to co-creators Small and Tommy Blacha (who write and perform Dethklok’s music), the film also features guest stars Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, Kirk Hammett, Mark Hamill, King Diamond, Jon Hamm, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, Livia Zita, and Scott Ian.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A new Dethklok album, Dethalbum IV, arrives on the same day as Army of the Doomstar (pre-orders are ongoing), while the film’s soundtrack follows on August 25th. As a preview of the Dethklok album, check out the new song “Aortic Desecration” below.

    Announced back in 2021, Army of the Doomstar marks the return of Metalocalypse, which ran as an animated series on Adult Swim from 2006 to 2013. The series lampooned heavy metal culture through the lives of Dethklok, a band who become impossibly famous despite being unable to do anything for themselves.

    For those who want to catch up with the series before watching the movie, a collection titled Metalocalypse: The Complete Series — containing all 62 episodes — will be released August 22nd both digitally and on DVD.

    Advertisement

    Get Dethklok Tickets Here

    And fans who want to catch Dethklok in concert can see them as they embark on their co-headlining North American BABYKLOK Tour with BABYMETAL beginning in late August. Grab tickets to a show here.

    Watch the trailer for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar and check out the lyric video for the new song “Aortic Desecration” below.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

the postal service everything will change lp vinyl cd live music indie pop rock electronic news

The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change

June 21, 2023

beck phoenix odyssey song stream

Beck and Phoenix Team Up for New Song "Odyssey": Stream

June 21, 2023

charly bliss you dont even know me anymore new single indie pop rock music news listen stream music video

Charly Bliss Return with New Single "You Don't Even Know Me Anymore": Stream

June 21, 2023

Aphex Twin

Aphex Twin Announces New EP

June 21, 2023

Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson, photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

Wes Anderson Previews Asteroid City Soundtrack with Jarvis Cocker Song

June 20, 2023

Faye Webster But Not Kiss new single video stream watch tour 2023 dates

Faye Webster Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “But Not Kiss”: Stream

June 20, 2023

baroness new album stone

Baroness Announce New Album Stone and Fall 2023 Tour, Unveil Single "Last Word": Stream

June 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter