Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Milli Vanilli Documentary Coming to Paramount+ in Fall 2023

Featuring exclusive interviews with the group's members Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus

Advertisement
milli vanilli documentary paramount+
Milli Vanilli, photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images
Follow
June 1, 2023 | 11:59am ET

    A new feature-length documentary digging into the true story of the infamous R&B duo Milli Vanilli has been acquired by Paramount+. The film, simply titled Milli Vanilli, will make its world premiere at Tribeca Festival on June 10th before debuting on the streamer this fall.

    Milli Vanilli goes directly behind the scenes through exclusive interviews with the group’s members Fab Morvan and the late Rob Pilatus, as well as the real singers, record executives, and the producer behind the duo, who became one of the most popular groups of the late ’80s and early ’90s until it was discovered that they had been lip-synching the entire time. Pilatus died of an accidental alcohol and prescription drug overdose in 1998.

    “Finally — the true story of Milli Vanilli has been told!” Morvan said in a statement. “I’m thankful Luke Korem and his team went to the lengths that they did. The journey I returned to during the filming of this documentary didn’t leave any stone unturned. At last I can close this chapter in peace… Get ready to take a walk in our steel-toe boots.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Director and producer Luke Korem added, “For over 30 years, the story of Milli Vanilli — in particular Rob and Fab — has been reduced to sensational headlines. With this documentary, we pull back the curtain on pop music.”

    Korem produced Milli Vanilli with Bradley Jackson, MRC, Keep On Running Pictures, and MTV Entertainment Studios, while Hanif Abdurraqib and Kim Marlowe served as executive producers.

    Besides the documentary, Milli Vanilli are the subject of an upcoming biopic called Girl You Know It’s True. Directed by Simon Verhoeven, the film stars Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali. It’s expected to be released toward the end of this year.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

June 1, 2023

armie hammer sexual assault case charges dropped

Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Case Dropped by LA Prosecutors

May 31, 2023

harrison ford indiana jones stunt leave me the fuck alone action movie actor film news quoteworthy

Harrison Ford Told Stunt Guys to "Leave [Him] the Fuck Alone" on Indiana Jones 5 Set

May 31, 2023

teenage mutant ninja turtles mutants unleashed trailer 2 full preview

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Has Ice Cube Quoting Ice-T: Watch

May 31, 2023

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: A Dizzying, Dazzling Feat of Animation

May 31, 2023

quentin tarantino wont cast british actor

Quentin Tarantino: "Nobody Is Acting in Their Real Voice"

May 29, 2023

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

May 28, 2023

john madden biopic movie will ferrell david o russell

Will Ferrell to Star in John Madden Biopic Directed by David O. Russell

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Milli Vanilli Documentary Coming to Paramount+ in Fall 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter