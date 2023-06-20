Menu
Morrissey Announces “40 Years of Morrissey” Anniversary Tour

Coming to North and South America this fall

morrissey 40th anniversary tour
Morrissey, photo courtesy of artist
June 20, 2023 | 5:18pm ET

    Morrissey is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his music career with a new run of tour dates.

    The “40 Years of Morrissey” tour will see the artist perform songs by The Smiths — who released their first single, “Hand in Glove,” in May 1983 — and tracks from his solo career, which began with 1988’s Viva Hate. The trek begins September 10th in Mexico City before hitting Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. From there, the singer heads to North America, performing several shows in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and New York. He concludes the tour with a four-night stand at New York City’s United Palace, which ends on October 25th.

    A pre-sale for Morrissey’s 40th anniversary tour begins Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while tickets open to the general public on Friday, June 23rd. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Morrissey has said he has a new album called Without Music the World Dies in the works, but he was supposed to share a different record, Bonfire of Teenagers, last year — only for Capitol Records to put its release on hold. His last streamable LP was 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. 

    Morrissey 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    09/14 — Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque
    09/17 — Bogotá, CO @ Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán
    09/21 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    09/23 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
    09/27 — Sāo Paolo, BR @ Espaço Unimed
    09/30 — Brasília, BR @ Opera Hall
    10/07 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    10/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
    10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    10/14 — Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage
    10/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Fisher Center at Belmont University
    10/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    10/21 — New York, NY @ United Palace
    10/22 — New York, NY @ United Palace
    10/24 — New York, NY @ United Palace
    10/25 — New York, NY @ United Palace

