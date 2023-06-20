Morrissey Announces “40 Years of Morrissey” Anniversary Tour

Morrissey is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his music career with a new run of tour dates.

The “40 Years of Morrissey” tour will see the artist perform songs by The Smiths — who released their first single, “Hand in Glove,” in May 1983 — and tracks from his solo career, which began with 1988’s Viva Hate. The trek begins September 10th in Mexico City before hitting Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. From there, the singer heads to North America, performing several shows in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and New York. He concludes the tour with a four-night stand at New York City’s United Palace, which ends on October 25th.

A pre-sale for Morrissey’s 40th anniversary tour begins Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, while tickets open to the general public on Friday, June 23rd. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Morrissey has said he has a new album called Without Music the World Dies in the works, but he was supposed to share a different record, Bonfire of Teenagers, last year — only for Capitol Records to put its release on hold. His last streamable LP was 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain.

Morrissey 2023 Tour Dates:

09/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/14 — Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque

09/17 — Bogotá, CO @ Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán

09/21 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

09/23 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

09/27 — Sāo Paolo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

09/30 — Brasília, BR @ Opera Hall

10/07 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/14 — Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

10/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Fisher Center at Belmont University

10/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/21 — New York, NY @ United Palace

10/22 — New York, NY @ United Palace

10/24 — New York, NY @ United Palace

10/25 — New York, NY @ United Palace