MUNA Make Their Tiny Desk Debut with a Country Version of “Silk Chiffon”: Watch

The trio also performed “Loose Garment” and “Stayaway”

NPR Tiny Desk (via YouTube)
June 23, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    MUNA have stopped by the NPR office for their very first Tiny Desk Concert, marking a dream-come-true moment for the pop trio. Expanding to a septet with bass, drums, and strings, the group performed stripped-back versions of “Loose Garment,” “Stayaway,” and “Silk Chiffon.”

    “It really feels like a fever dream to be here, we cannot believe we made it to the desk,” vocalist Katie Gavin said, before quipping: “It’s very cool to see that everyone who works for NPR is gay.” The crowd laughed in agreement, reinforcing a vibe of togetherness that MUNA has become skillful at fostering. With their lyrics and harmonies taking center stage, the emotional resonance of their music was able to shine.

    Before introducing a self-proclaimed “country version” of their breakout hit, “Silk Chiffon,” Gavin spoke more to the importance of joy in relation to building a better future. “We love being queer, and we find a lot of joy in it,” she said. “This is my fucking soapbox at the moment: we think that if the world is going to change in the way that it needs to, it’s very important that our revolution to be based on joy, and, like, what brings us joy, and chasing after that.” Watch the performance below.

    The Tiny Desk appearance comes ahead of a big summer for MUNA. Still in the midst of their 2023 tour, the trio will open for Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour” for stops in Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Denver. Then, they’ll continue on the road through the end of August. Check out the full list of dates and grab your tickets here.

    In April, MUNA debuted their latest single, “One That Got Away,” at Coachella. The next month, Lorde joined the trio onstage in New York to sing “Silk Chiffon.”

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

