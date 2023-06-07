Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket’s Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

The perfect storm of audience, weather, and timing back in 2004

Advertisement
the what podcast jim james bonnaroo 2004 legendary show
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
June 7, 2023 | 5:05pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    The 2004 My Morning Jacket show at Bonnaroo is legendary as the breakthrough show for the guys from Louisville, but also because it perfectly describes what Bonnaroo is all about – heat, rain, and a band giving everything it has to an adoring audience that is also weathering the elements.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    MMJ frontman Jim James joined Brad, Barry and Lord Taco on The What Podcast to talk about that iconic show and the live double album that’s due out next month in celebration of the set’s 20th anniversary. James also discusses the relationship that My Morning Jacket has with the festival, how important it has been to the band’s career arc, and their return to The Farm this year as part of their upcoming tour (get tickets here!).

    Relive the legend of My Morning Jacket’s 2004 Bonnaroo set with Jim James on this week’s episode of The What Podcast, or you can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bonnaroo 2023 picks the what podcast

Brad's Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 24, 2023

Top Picks Bonnaroo 2023 lord taco the what podcast

Lord Taco's Top Picks for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 17, 2023

bonnaroo must see artists the what podcast

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 10, 2023

bonnaroo superjam 2023 the what podcast

Breaking Down Bonnaroo's 2023 SuperJam: The What Podcast

May 3, 2023

Bonnaroo Giveaway winner the what podcast

Who Won the Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway?: The What Podcast

April 26, 2023

Outeroo lineup the what podcast

Outeroo Plaza Lineup and Your Favorite Bonnaroo Memories: The What Podcast

April 12, 2023

RooHamm Podcast interview the what bonnaroo

Talking Bonnaroo with RooHamm: The What Podcast

April 5, 2023

Tom Russell governors ball the what podcast interview

How to Start a Festival with Tom Russell of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound: The What Podcast

March 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket's Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter