Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket’s Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

The 2004 My Morning Jacket show at Bonnaroo is legendary as the breakthrough show for the guys from Louisville, but also because it perfectly describes what Bonnaroo is all about – heat, rain, and a band giving everything it has to an adoring audience that is also weathering the elements.

Advertisement

Related Video

MMJ frontman Jim James joined Brad, Barry and Lord Taco on The What Podcast to talk about that iconic show and the live double album that’s due out next month in celebration of the set’s 20th anniversary. James also discusses the relationship that My Morning Jacket has with the festival, how important it has been to the band’s career arc, and their return to The Farm this year as part of their upcoming tour (get tickets here!).

Relive the legend of My Morning Jacket’s 2004 Bonnaroo set with Jim James on this week’s episode of The What Podcast, or you can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.