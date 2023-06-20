My Morning Jacket Cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Bonnaroo: Watch

My Morning Jacket made their latest appearance at Bonnaroo another memorable one when they debuted a cover of Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” during their late night performance on Saturday.
Providing their own spin on the song with galloping guitars and Jim James’ passionate vocals standing in contrast to Bush’s more delicate delivery, MMJ added a cover to their repertoire well worth playing again. Watch the performance below.
MMJ also debuted their take on Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?” and paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie when James weaved in lyrics from “Songbird” into “Phone Went West” from their 2001 sophomore album, At Dawn. Check out the setlist for their nearly three-hour performance below.
“Running Up That Hill” saw a massive surge in renewed interest last year after a prominent placement in Stranger Things Season 4. In addition to achieving a new peak of No. 1 in the UK, the track became Bush’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly four decades after its release.
Earlier this month, MMJ celebrated one of their most fabled Bonnaroo appearances by releasing a live recording of their 2004 performance on vinyl. Their most recent studio album, My Morning Jacket, was released in 2021.
My Morning Jacket will continue touring North America throughout 2023. Tickets are available now via Stubhub.
My Morning Jacket Bonnaroo 2023 Setlist:
Mahgeetah
Gideon
Off the Record
Evil Urges
Wordless Chorus
Lucky to Be Alive
Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2
Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) [Kate Bush cover]
Golden
Least Expected
Victory Dance
Phone Went West
Dancefloors
Feelin’ Alright? (Traffic cover)
Steam Engine
Holdin on to Black Metal
Circuital
Love Love Love
Spring (Among the Living)
Run Thru
Encore:
Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 1
Lay Low
One Big Holiday