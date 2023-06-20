Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

My Morning Jacket Cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Bonnaroo: Watch

During a nearly three-hour set in Manchester, Tennessee

Advertisement
my morning jacket kate bush running up that hill cover bonnaroo 2023
My Morning Jacket (photo by Ben Kaye) and Kate Bush (photo by Trevor Leighton)
Follow
June 20, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    My Morning Jacket made their latest appearance at Bonnaroo another memorable one when they debuted a cover of Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” during their late night performance on Saturday.

    Providing their own spin on the song with galloping guitars and Jim James’ passionate vocals standing in contrast to Bush’s more delicate delivery, MMJ added a cover to their repertoire well worth playing again. Watch the performance below.

    MMJ also debuted their take on Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?” and paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie when James weaved in lyrics from “Songbird” into “Phone Went West” from their 2001 sophomore album, At Dawn. Check out the setlist for their nearly three-hour performance below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Running Up That Hill” saw a massive surge in renewed interest last year after a prominent placement in Stranger Things Season 4. In addition to achieving a new peak of No. 1 in the UK, the track became Bush’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly four decades after its release.

    Earlier this month, MMJ celebrated one of their most fabled Bonnaroo appearances by releasing a live recording of their 2004 performance on vinyl. Their most recent studio album, My Morning Jacket, was released in 2021.

    My Morning Jacket will continue touring North America throughout 2023. Tickets are available now via Stubhub.

    Advertisement

    My Morning Jacket Bonnaroo 2023 Setlist:

    Mahgeetah
    Gideon
    Off the Record
    Evil Urges
    Wordless Chorus
    Lucky to Be Alive
    Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2
    Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) [Kate Bush cover]
    Golden
    Least Expected
    Victory Dance
    Phone Went West
    Dancefloors
    Feelin’ Alright? (Traffic cover)
    Steam Engine
    Holdin on to Black Metal
    Circuital
    Love Love Love
    Spring (Among the Living)
    Run Thru

    Encore:
    Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 1
    Lay Low
    One Big Holiday

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

1234FEST punk festival

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents Lead Inaugural 1234FEST in Two Cities

June 20, 2023

ministry retirement

Al Jourgensen: "I'm Gonna Stop Ministry in an Album or Two"

June 20, 2023

debbie harry david bowie flashed blondie rock music news quoteworthy

Debbie Harry Defends David Bowie Flashing Her: "I Was a Consenting Adult"

June 20, 2023

Sonic Youth Announce Vinyl Release of Final US Show, Live in Brooklyn 2011

June 20, 2023

woods perennial singles between the past white winter melody preorder

Woods Announce New Album Perennial, Share Double Lead Singles: Stream

June 20, 2023

The Smile Tickets Tour Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Tom Skinner A Light for Attracting Attention 2022 dates

The Smile Release New Single "Bending Hectic": Stream

June 20, 2023

slowdive everything is alive new album 2023 tour dates single kisses preorder tickets

Slowdive Announce New Album everything is alive, 2023 Tour Dates

June 20, 2023

Trent Reznor Identifies the Dua Lipa Song That Made Him "Tear Up"

June 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

My Morning Jacket Cover Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" at Bonnaroo: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter