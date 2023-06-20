My Morning Jacket Cover Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” at Bonnaroo: Watch

My Morning Jacket made their latest appearance at Bonnaroo another memorable one when they debuted a cover of Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” during their late night performance on Saturday.

Providing their own spin on the song with galloping guitars and Jim James’ passionate vocals standing in contrast to Bush’s more delicate delivery, MMJ added a cover to their repertoire well worth playing again. Watch the performance below.

MMJ also debuted their take on Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?” and paid tribute to late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist/vocalist Christine McVie when James weaved in lyrics from “Songbird” into “Phone Went West” from their 2001 sophomore album, At Dawn. Check out the setlist for their nearly three-hour performance below.

“Running Up That Hill” saw a massive surge in renewed interest last year after a prominent placement in Stranger Things Season 4. In addition to achieving a new peak of No. 1 in the UK, the track became Bush’s first Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly four decades after its release.

Earlier this month, MMJ celebrated one of their most fabled Bonnaroo appearances by releasing a live recording of their 2004 performance on vinyl. Their most recent studio album, My Morning Jacket, was released in 2021.

My Morning Jacket will continue touring North America throughout 2023. Tickets are available now via Stubhub.

My Morning Jacket Bonnaroo 2023 Setlist:

Mahgeetah

Gideon

Off the Record

Evil Urges

Wordless Chorus

Lucky to Be Alive

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 2

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) [Kate Bush cover]

Golden

Least Expected

Victory Dance

Phone Went West

Dancefloors

Feelin’ Alright? (Traffic cover)

Steam Engine

Holdin on to Black Metal

Circuital

Love Love Love

Spring (Among the Living)

Run Thru

Encore:

Touch Me I’m Going to Scream Pt. 1

Lay Low

One Big Holiday