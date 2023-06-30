Neil Young’s Long-Lost 1977 Album Chrome Dreams Receiving Official Release

Neil Young’s Chrome Dreams will soon become a reality. The musician’s long-lost album, originally intended for release in 1977, will finally see the light of day on August 11th, 2023 via Reprise.

Chrome Dreams consists of studio recordings from 1974-1976, including two previously unreleased versions and four tracks never-before-released on vinyl. Other recordings of some of these songs are surely familiar to seasoned Young fans, but this 12-track collection is billed as “exactly how Young perceived it and has a sense of monumentality about it that conveys a place in history.”

The vinyl release of Chrome Dreams is a three-sided LP with an etching on side four; pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the full tracklist and original recording dates of each song below.

This weekend, Young is set to kick off his first tour in four years. Tickets to select dates are available here.

Meanwhile, on July 14th, Young will reissue 1989’s Freedom, 1990’s Ragged Glory, 1991’s Weld, and 1991’s Arc as part of a new box set.

Chrome Dreams Artwork:

Chrome Dreams Tracklist:

01. Pocahontas (August 11th, 1976)

02. Will to Love (December 3rd, 1976)

03. Star of Bethlehem (December 13th, 1974)

04. Like a Hurricane (November 29th, 1975)

05. Too Far Gone (September 5th, 1975)

06. Hold Back the tears (February 6th, 1977)

07. Homegrown (November 19th, 1975)

08. Captain Kennedy (August 11th, 1976)

09. Stringman (March 31st, 1976)

10. Sedan Delivery (May 22nd, 1975)

11. Powderfinger (August 11th, 1976)

12. Look Out for My Love (January 20th, 1976)