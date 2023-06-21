Netflix in Talks to License HBO Series from Warner Bros. Discovery

Insecure and some of your other favorite HBO original series may be coming to Netflix. As first reported by Deadline, the streamer is in negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery to license some of the older titles in the HBO library.

Should the deal go through, it would serve as the latest example of a change in digital content distribution strategy under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has demonstrated a willingness to forego exclusivity and license content in order to boost profits.

One of the HBO shows that would be included in the arrangement is the Issa Rae comedy Insecure, which ran for five seasons from 2016 through 2021. The Netflix license would be non-exclusive, meaning that any of the HBO series included would still be available on WBD’s streaming service Max.

Earlier this year, Roku and Tubi snapped up 2,000 hours of Warner Bros. Discovery series, including Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife — many of which had been yanked from what was then known as HBO Max.

Though HBO content has largely been walled off during the streaming wars, the network has shown a willingness to license older shows in the past. More than a decade ago, HBO syndicated edited versions of Sex and the City to TBS, The Sopranos to A&E, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to TV Guide Channel.

In 2014, Amazon Prime Video inked an exclusive deal for series like The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and True Blood. It’s worth noting Amazon wasn’t producing its own original content at the time.

The Netflix talks come nearly a year after Warner Bros. Discovery unceremoniously began dumping titles from HBO Max in an effort to slash costs ahead of its merger with Discovery+.