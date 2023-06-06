Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Show Must Go On: Niall Horan on Leaving Heartbreak Behind with New Album

"I'm always thinking of something to write," the artist shares

Advertisement
niall horan the show interview quotes
Niall Horan, photo by Christian Tierney
Mary Siroky
Follow
June 6, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Niall Horan is not worried about turning 30. The singer-songwriter, who famously devoted a portion of his youth to One Direction, will be crossing that threshold later this year, and he wrestles with maturity in “Never Grow Up,” one of the best tracks on his upcoming album, The Show: “I hope we still dance like we’re falling in love/ Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub/ Hope we grow old, but we never grow up.”

    “I don’t care anymore,” he says of the impending milestone, chatting with Consequence over Zoom. “We speak about what happens from 16 to 20, and 20 to 24, but more actually happens between 25 and 30 than I thought. Your interests change, and things happen in your life — the kind of things you write about.”

    According to Horan, it’s a “lovely day in London town” when we speak a few weeks prior to the release of The Show, out June 9th. He comes across as easygoing, humble, and grounded, but also seems very excited to talk about his music. The album’s two pre-release singles, “Heaven” and “Meltdown,” have provided listeners with their first window into The Show, an album that plays like a natural extension of his previous two full-length efforts.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s the hope of most artists that each project is their favorite to date, and the vocalist confirms that his personal anticipation for this release is high. “I feel like I’ve got my best work here,” he notes. “If you don’t back yourself, who’s going to back you?”

    The Show‘s 10 tracks were developed with some of Horan’s trusted collaborators. He reveals that part of the project was written in Nashville, Tennessee — “What a town,” he says with a smile, shaking his head. He tries to make a visit to Music City at least once a year, he explains, and “Never Grow Up” was one of the songs that came from his time at Starstruck Studios, located on a block lined with songwriting houses, labels, and publishing companies.

    “Never Grow Up” was co-written with Julian Bunetta, John Ryan, and Shane McAnally, the last of whom is one of Nashville’s true producing and songwriting gems. The sonic landscape of the song, and most others on The Show, is where Horan seems to be particularly comfortable, surrounded by acoustic guitar, truthful lyrics, and a reliable drum beat.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

June 1, 2023

ben folds crate digging interview 10 best piano albums favorite

10 Piano Albums Ben Folds Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

June 1, 2023

the-idol-davine-joy-randolph

The Idol: Da’Vine Joy Randolph on Making a “Leap of Faith” Into The Weeknd's HBO Drama

June 1, 2023

Dirty Honey on meeting Axl Rose

Dirty Honey Singer Recalls Accidental Meeting With Axl Rose: "He Was a 180 from All the Things You Hear"

June 1, 2023

rockin'1000 how we roll recording interview listen stream

How Rockin'1000 Created an Original Song with 1,000 Musicians

June 1, 2023

LIl Dicky Dave Season 3 Finale

Lil Dicky on Dave's Season 3 Finale Guest Stars: "It's Such a Legendary Episode of Television"

May 31, 2023

enhypen fan chant dark blood

Fan Chant: ENHYPEN on Growing "Even Closer as a Team" Through New Mini-Album DARK BLOOD

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Show Must Go On: Niall Horan on Leaving Heartbreak Behind with New Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter