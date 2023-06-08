Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this year. After initially announcing their “Get Rollin’ Tour” back in January, the band added 16 new dates on Thursday (June 8th), taking them across 53 North American cities with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off this coming Monday, June 12th, in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an October 5th show in Fargo, North Dakota

A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced 16 shows (August 29th through October 5th) begins Saturday (June 10th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. Tickets to all previously announced shows are already on sale via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. In March, Nickelback were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets here.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 8th with the news that Nickelback had added 16 dates to their North American tour.

Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:

06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/29 – Camden, NJ @Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

09/17 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater

09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/05 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

^ = festival date

* = Austin Snell in place of Josh Ross