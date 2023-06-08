Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

The Canadian rock band will be supported by country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

Advertisement
Nickelback
Nickelback
June 8, 2023 | 9:45am ET

    Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this year. After initially announcing their “Get Rollin’ Tour” back in January, the band added 16 new dates on Thursday (June 8th), taking them across 53 North American cities with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

    The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off this coming Monday, June 12th, in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an October 5th show in Fargo, North Dakota

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced 16 shows (August 29th through October 5th) begins Saturday (June 10th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. Tickets to all previously announced shows are already on sale via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. In March, Nickelback were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

    To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets here.

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 8th with the news that Nickelback had added 16 dates to their North American tour.

    Advertisement

    Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:
    06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
    06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
    07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
    07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
    08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
    08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
    08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
    08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    08/29 – Camden, NJ @Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    08/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    09/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    09/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
    09/17 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater
    09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    09/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    09/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    10/05 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

    ^ = festival date
    * = Austin Snell in place of Josh Ross

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

fiddlehead death is nothing to us

Fiddlehead Announce New Album Death Is Nothing to Us, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

the wonder years 2023 greatest generation anniversary tour dates tickets

The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

June 6, 2023

queens of the stone age the end is nero tour 2023 presale onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Queens of the Stone Age's 2023 Tour

June 6, 2023

Violent Femmes fall 2023 tour

Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

June 6, 2023

wilco 2023 tour dates tickets live music news shows pre sale

Wilco Expand 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

overkill 2023 tour

Overkill to Embark on Summer 2023 US Tour

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

Menu Shop Search Newsletter