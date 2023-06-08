Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this year. After initially announcing their “Get Rollin’ Tour” back in January, the band added 16 new dates on Thursday (June 8th), taking them across 53 North American cities with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country, kicking things off this coming Monday, June 12th, in Quebec City. The extensive outing will run through an October 5th show in Fargo, North Dakota
A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced 16 shows (August 29th through October 5th) begins Saturday (June 10th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. Tickets to all previously announced shows are already on sale via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Nickelback will be out in support of their latest album, Get Rollin’, which arrived in November. Upon its release, frontman Chad Kroeger quipped, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again,” alluding to the backlash the polarizing band has gotten over the years. In March, Nickelback were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
To go along with the tour announcement, Nickelback unveiled a humorous promo video. Check it out below, along with the complete list of tour dates. Pick up tickets here.
Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 8th with the news that Nickelback had added 16 dates to their North American tour.
Nickelback 2023 North American Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross:
06/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^
06/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
06/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/08 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
07/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
07/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
07/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/30 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
08/13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
08/16 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/18 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/27 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/29 – Camden, NJ @Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/02 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
09/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/14 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
09/17 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater
09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
09/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
09/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/03 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/05 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
^ = festival date
* = Austin Snell in place of Josh Ross