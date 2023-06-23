Menu
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Take Us To “Barbie World” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Sampling Aqua's iconic song "Barbie Girl"

nicki minaj ice spice barbie world
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, photo via Twitter
and
June 23, 2023 | 7:55am ET

    For those worried that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wouldn’t be complete without the use of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” you’re in luck: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are here to ensure the iconic melody makes it to the movie of the summer with “Barbie World,” a new take on the song sampling Aqua’s iconic song.

    Produced by RIOTUSA, “Barbie World” is primarily a vehicle for Minaj and Ice Spice to lay down verses about what every Barbie girl should be doing: partying. Though the track doesn’t make much use of the Aqua original beyond looping Lene Nystrøm’s vocal line, the booming bass and syncopated percussion act as a perfect setting for the duo’s chemistry. Returning to the refrain “And I’m bad like the Barbie/ I’m a doll but I still wanna party,” the two rappers’ confidence is on full display.

    This is accentuated in the perfectly-pink music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, which features a pink party house, a pink convertible ride, and even a pink speedboat race though pink clouds in the sky. Oddly, it also features what appears to be ads for the soda brand Olipop and the financial services company M1… which are at least also pink, if not a bit distracting. Watch the music video below.

    “Barbie World” is the latest look at the Barbie soundtrack, out in full when the movie hits theaters on July 21st. Other notable songs on the album include PinkPantheress’ “Angel,” Karol G’s “WATATI,” and Dua Lipa’s Song of the Week “Dance the Night.” 

    Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have collaborated before. Earlier this year, Nicki took her Queen persona to a whole new level by remixing Ice’s “Princess Diana.” It was the latest in a number of features for Minaj, who also teamed up with Kim Petras for the single “Alone.” Don’t expect another Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion collab, though; Minaj’s recent song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” seems to be full of shade toward the Houston artist.

    As for Ice Spice, the rising rapper recently hopped on a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” — shortly after Swift’s then-boy-toy Matty Healy disparaged Spice in an interview.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Take Us To "Barbie World" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

