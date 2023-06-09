Nina Simone’s 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

A newly-discovered recording of Nina Simone’s performance at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival will be released as a live album called You’ve Got to Learn, out on July 21st via Verve Records.

The late singer took the stage at Newport Jazz Festival on July 2nd, 1966 for an unforgettable six-song set led off by “You’ve Got to Learn” from her 1965 album I Put a Spell on You. Another highlight of the performance was her civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddam,” which she debuted at Carnegie Hall two years earlier.

Liner notes for You’ve Got to Learn were written by Shana L. Redmond, a scholar who has extensively covered Simone’s life and legacy. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

In anticipation of the album’s release, check out the recording of Simone’s passionate Newport performance of “Mississippi Goddam” below to get a glimpse into why it earned a standing ovation that prompted an encore of “Music for Lovers.”

You’ve Got to Learn is part of Verve’s year-long celebration of Simone’s 90th birthday.

You’ve Got to Learn Artwork:

You’ve Got to Learn Tracklist:

01. You’ve Got to Learn

02. I Loves You, Porgy

03. Blues for Mama

04. Be My Husband

05. Mississippi Goddam

06. Music for Lovers