Nina Simone’s 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

Arriving July 21st, the six-song set is previewed by "Mississippi Goddam"

Nina Simone, photo courtesy of Verve Records
June 9, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    A newly-discovered recording of Nina Simone’s performance at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival will be released as a live album called You’ve Got to Learn, out on July 21st via Verve Records.

    The late singer took the stage at Newport Jazz Festival on July 2nd, 1966 for an unforgettable six-song set led off by “You’ve Got to Learn” from her 1965 album I Put a Spell on You. Another highlight of the performance was her civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddam,” which she debuted at Carnegie Hall two years earlier.

    Liner notes for You’ve Got to Learn were written by Shana L. Redmond, a scholar who has extensively covered Simone’s life and legacy. Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

    In anticipation of the album’s release, check out the recording of Simone’s passionate Newport performance of “Mississippi Goddam” below to get a glimpse into why it earned a standing ovation that prompted an encore of “Music for Lovers.”

    You’ve Got to Learn is part of Verve’s year-long celebration of Simone’s 90th birthday.

    You’ve Got to Learn Artwork:

    nina simone newport jazz festival live album artwork you’ve got to learn

    You’ve Got to Learn Tracklist:
    01. You’ve Got to Learn
    02. I Loves You, Porgy
    03. Blues for Mama
    04. Be My Husband
    05. Mississippi Goddam
    06. Music for Lovers

