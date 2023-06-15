Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Re:SET Festival and Why Noah Kahan Is a Bonnaroo Must-See: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Brad and Barry fit in some last minute thoughts before hitting The Farm

Advertisement
Noah Kahan Bonnaroo podcast interview the what
Noah Kahan, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
June 15, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Roovians… it’s time. It’s finally Bonnaroo Week! We made it, and we have your can’t miss set of Bonnaroo 2023: Noah Kahan.

    Related Video

    Lord Taco is already on The Farm, so Brad and Barry hop on for a quick meeting to preview the weekend and chat about the traveling Re:SET concert series. The two also revisit their Noah Kahan interview from earlier this year in a special Bonnaroo week High Five Clip. After hearing their discussion, and checking out his music, Kahan will undoubtedly jump up to the top of your Bonnaroo 2023 must-see list.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Brad and Barry chat about Re:SET and Noah Kahan, or watch it below via YouTube. Also be sure to check out the full interview with Noah Kahan. While you’re at it, go ahead and like, review, and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Bonnaroo do's and don'ts 2023 what podcast

Bonnaroo 2023 Do's and Don'ts: The What Podcast

June 12, 2023

the what podcast jim james bonnaroo 2004 legendary show

Jim James Looks Back on My Morning Jacket's Legendary 2004 Bonnaroo Show: The What Podcast

June 7, 2023

bonnaroo 2023 picks the what podcast

Brad's Ideal Schedule for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 24, 2023

Top Picks Bonnaroo 2023 lord taco the what podcast

Lord Taco's Top Picks for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 17, 2023

bonnaroo must see artists the what podcast

Barry's Must-See Artists for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

May 10, 2023

bonnaroo superjam 2023 the what podcast

Breaking Down Bonnaroo's 2023 SuperJam: The What Podcast

May 3, 2023

Bonnaroo Giveaway winner the what podcast

Who Won the Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway?: The What Podcast

April 26, 2023

Outeroo lineup the what podcast

Outeroo Plaza Lineup and Your Favorite Bonnaroo Memories: The What Podcast

April 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Re:SET Festival and Why Noah Kahan Is a Bonnaroo Must-See: The What Podcast High Five Clip

Menu Shop Search Newsletter