Noel Gallagher Covers Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”: Watch

"You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off," he said, before launching into the cover

Noel Gallagher (photo by Ben Kaye) and Ian Curtis (photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)
June 1, 2023 | 12:48pm ET

    Noel Gallagher performed a cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” with the BBC Concert Orchestra during a visit to The Vernon Kay Show on Thursday morning.

    The former Oasis guitarist was there with his band High Flying Birds in support of their upcoming album, Council Skies, and joked how one “can’t get out of BBC without doing a cover.” He also shared how he’s done renditions of the iconic song in his home studio for years, but thought it would “be tricky” to do live under the pressure of also being from Manchester.

    “You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off,” he said, before introducing the song as “‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by the Divs.” Watch a clip and listen to the full audio below.

    During Gallagher’s visit, he also performed his own tracks “AKA… What a Life!” and “Council Skies.” In addition, he sat down with Kay to talk about the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ seminal album Definitely Maybe.

    “It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come ’round and kids are still into it,” he said. “You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.”

    Council Skies is Gallagher’s fourth album with the High Flying Birds, due out June 2nd. It includes the previous single “Easy Now,” and pre-orders are ongoing. Though it’s pretty clear Oasis won’t be reuniting, you can at least catch Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds during a hefty number of shows throughout North America (co-headlining with Garbage) and the UK; find tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

