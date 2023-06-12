Menu
Noel Gallagher Takes Responsibility for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Breakup: “Serves Him Right!”

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through'"

Taylor Swift (photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management), Noel Gallagher (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images), and Matty Healy (photo by George Ortiz)
June 12, 2023 | 4:48pm ET

    Noel Gallagher is taking credit for a certain major breakup in the music world, and no, it’s not Oasis’. The High Flying Birds frontman has continued the “mard” with Matty Healy by implying his responsibility for The 1975 frontman’s recent rumored split from one Taylor Swift.

    “Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,'” Gallagher said in a new wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone. “And he couldn’t help it. And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this shit because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.’… Serves him right!”

    That aforementioned “Gallagher business” began back in February, when Healy vented on a radio interview about wanting Oasis to “grow up” and “get back together” — which are fighting words, considering the Gallagher brothers’ insistence on not reuniting. Then in May, Noel did as Gallaghers do and called Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” who “needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.” But that was actually probably one of the gentler things people said about Healy that week, as that was just days before the entire Ice Spice PR disaster came to a head.

    Sure, Gallagher was likely joking about causing Swift and Healy’s romantic downfall, but then again, you can never be too certain with those guys. Maybe it wasn’t the open letter Swifties wrote encouraging the singer to dump Healy’s ass for some incendiary comments he made about Ice Spice. Maybe it wasn’t the expeditious, carefully orchestrated “Karma” remix Swift released with the rapper. Maybe — just maybe — it was Noel “Potato” Gallagher’s fault after all.

    Aside from talking shit and not reuniting Oasis, Gallagher also recently did a pretty nice cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”

