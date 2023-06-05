nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

nothing,nowhere. has announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with a stacked support bill including SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.

The trek kicks off September 5th in Burlington, Vermont, and wraps up on October 12th in Santa Ana, California. Along the way, nothing,nowhere. will make stops at Riot Fest in Chicago (September 16th) and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky (September 21st).

Various ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (June 6th) at noon ET, including a LiveNation pre-sale using code DISCO, via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

nothing,nowhere., aka Joe Mulherin, will be out in support of his new album VOID ETERNAL. The LP has amassed over 10 million streams and signals a new heavier direction for Mulherin, as heard on the single “CYAN1DE.” The track features a high-profile guest spot from Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.

See the full list of North American tour dates for nothing,nowhere. below. Pick up tickets here.

nothing,nowhere.’s 2023 Tour Dates with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX:

09/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

09/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

09/14 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade

09/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

* = nothing,nowhere. only