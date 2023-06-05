Menu
nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

Static Dress and UnityTX round out a stacked support bill

nothing nowhere 2023 tour
nothing,nowhere., photo by Jonathan Weiner
June 5, 2023

    nothing,nowhere. has announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with a stacked support bill including SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.

    The trek kicks off September 5th in Burlington, Vermont, and wraps up on October 12th in Santa Ana, California. Along the way, nothing,nowhere. will make stops at Riot Fest in Chicago (September 16th) and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky (September 21st).

    Various ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (June 6th) at noon ET, including a LiveNation pre-sale using code DISCO, via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Related Video

    nothing,nowhere., aka Joe Mulherin, will be out in support of his new album VOID ETERNAL. The LP has amassed over 10 million streams and signals a new heavier direction for Mulherin, as heard on the single “CYAN1DE.” The track features a high-profile guest spot from Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.

    See the full list of North American tour dates for nothing,nowhere. below. Pick up tickets here.

    nothing,nowhere.’s 2023 Tour Dates with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX:
    09/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    09/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    09/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
    09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    09/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
    09/14 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
    09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
    09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
    09/18 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
    09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade
    09/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
    09/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    09/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
    09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory
    10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    10/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
    10/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
    10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
    10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    10/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    10/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

    * = nothing,nowhere. only

    nothing nowhere 2023 tour

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

