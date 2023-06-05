nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

nothing,nowhere. has announced a 2023 North American headlining tour with a stacked support bill including SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.
The trek kicks off September 5th in Burlington, Vermont, and wraps up on October 12th in Santa Ana, California. Along the way, nothing,nowhere. will make stops at Riot Fest in Chicago (September 16th) and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky (September 21st).
Various ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (June 6th) at noon ET, including a LiveNation pre-sale using code DISCO, via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
nothing,nowhere., aka Joe Mulherin, will be out in support of his new album VOID ETERNAL. The LP has amassed over 10 million streams and signals a new heavier direction for Mulherin, as heard on the single “CYAN1DE.” The track features a high-profile guest spot from Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy.
See the full list of North American tour dates for nothing,nowhere. below. Pick up tickets here.
nothing,nowhere.’s 2023 Tour Dates with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX:
09/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/06 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
09/08 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
09/14 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
09/18 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade
09/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
* = nothing,nowhere. only