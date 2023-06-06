Menu
Members of Oasis and Happy Mondays Form New Supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos

Hear their debut single "Gorilla Guerilla"

Mantra of the Cosmos, photo courtesy of the artist
June 6, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry of Happy Mondays have joined forces with ex-Oasis members Zak Starkey and Andy Bell for Mantra of the Cosmos, the latest supergroup to come from the UK. They’ve announced the news along with their debut single “Gorilla Guerilla.”

    A press release describes Mantra of the Cosmos as “the hum of the universe and the pulsating musical pathway to the beyond,” who began making music in a remote studio in outer space. Bell, also known for his work with shoegazers Ride, shared: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music.” Starkey describes their sound as having “fantastic psychedelic groove, from a band of misfit outsiders and innovators.” Ryder concedes that “It’s a fucking blast mate,” with Bez concluding: “I always knew the best was yet to come.”

    With Bell on guitar, Ryder on vocals, and Bez and Starkey on percussion, “Gorilla Guerilla” sounds a bit like classic Britpop on acid. “This is what we got,” Ryder chants repeatedly, in a deadpan tone that feels a little ominous. Check out the trippy visualizer for “Gorilla Guerilla” below.

    Mantra of the Cosmos are set to perform at Glastonbury later this month.

