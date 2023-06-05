Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

OK Go Settle Lawsuit with Post Foods Over Instant Cereal

Post had sued the band over the right to use their name for a line of to-go cereal cups

Advertisement
ok go post cereal settle lawsuit
OK Go’s “Here It Goes Again” video (via YouTube) and Post OK Go! cereal
Follow
June 5, 2023 | 3:37pm ET

    Back in January, the band OK Go got involved in a bizarre lawsuit with Post Foods over the right to use the band’s name for a line of instant cereal cups named OK Go! Now, the two parties have reached a confidential settlement and asked a Minnesota federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit permanently.

    According to Billboard, the court filing said the band and the cereal giant had “settled this action on terms agreeable to all parties” without specifying the terms of the agreement in public court records. As such, it’s not clear whether OK Go will be paid or whether the OK Go! brand will continue with a different name.

    However, the band itself shared a statement on social media reading, “The litigation with Post over the OK GO trademark was resolved pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement and Post has agreed to withdraw its application to register ‘OK GO!’ as a trademark with the United States Patents and Trademark Office.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    OK Go sent a cease-and-desist letter to Post in September 2022, saying the company’s OK Go! brand name would “suggest to consumers” that the band was endorsing Post’s products. An attorney for Post responded one week later, arguing that the group and breakfast cereal were “clearly unrelated” products.

    Post followed up in January by filing a complaint claiming the company would be “unfairly forced to continue investing in its new OK GO! brand while under the constant threat of unfounded future litigation by defendants.” In a statement to Billboard, OK Go said they were caught off guard by the lawsuit and lambasted Post for trying to “bully us out of our own name.”

    OK Go appeared in a Season 2 episode of Jack McBrayer’s Apple TV+ children’s series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show last October. Their last album was 2014’s Hungry Ghosts.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Corona Capital 2023 Lineup Brings The Cure, Blur, and Pulp to Mexico City

Corona Capital 2023 Lineup Brings The Cure, Blur, and Pulp to Mexico City

June 5, 2023

MANA tickets tour 2023 band mexico Lindo Y Querido dates how to buy seats shows schedule

How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

June 5, 2023

pearl jam new album recording stone gossard kyle meredith we've got songs recording

Pearl Jam's New Album is "Close to the Finish Line," Says Stone Gossard

June 5, 2023

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

nothing nowhere 2023 tour

nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up: Report

June 5, 2023

stone gossard Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stone Gossard on the Final Brad Project, Next Pearl Jam Album, and Temple of the Dog

June 5, 2023

darkside live at spiral house ep electronic music news listen stream

Darkside Announce Live at Spiral House EP

June 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

OK Go Settle Lawsuit with Post Foods Over Instant Cereal

Menu Shop Search Newsletter