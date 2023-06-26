Menu
Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album GUTS

Out September 8th

olivia rodrigo announces guts new album sophomore music pop news
Olivia Rodrigo, photo by Larissa Hofmann
June 26, 2023 | 12:22pm ET

    Olivia Rodrigo has, at last, announced her sophomore album. GUTS, the Grammy winner’s follow-up to her smash debut SOUR, is out September 8th via Geffen.

    For GUTS, the “drivers license” singer linked up once again with SOUR producer Daniel Nigro. She’ll preview the new album with its lead single “vampire,” slated for release June 30th. Pre-orders for GUTS are ongoing.

    “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

    She expanded further in a handwritten note posted to her socials, writing: “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this Earth. 2 years that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashion teen angst.”

    You can find more on we know about GUTS here, and see the artwork below.

    GUTS Artwork:

    olivia rodrigo announces guts new album sophomore music pop news

