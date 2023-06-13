Everything We Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album (So Far)

Following the enormous success of her debut album, SOUR, three-time Grammy Award-winner Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a new album. Smashes “drivers license,” “good 4 u,” and “traitor” pushed the young singer-songwriter from rising star status into outright pop phenomenon territory, and the “SOUR Tour” allowed Rodrigo to take her talents on the road, where a string of excellent covers offered a look into the music that shaped her as an artist.

In 2021, SOUR was the most-streamed album globally on Spotify; additionally, moving over 263,000 copies of the album on vinyl contributed to records outselling CDs in 2022 for the first time in over three decades.

While details are still extremely slim, we’ll be updating this guide as soon as new information becomes available. Here’s what we know about Rodrigo’s 2023 album so far.

What Is the Title of Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album?

We are still waiting on a confirmation for an album title, but the first song being revealed is “vampire.” Whether the singer-songwriter sticks to the format of an all-caps title and lowercase song names remains to be seen.

What Is the Release Date For Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album?

A release date for a full album is yet to be confirmed. However, we do know we won’t have to wait too long to get a first taste — her first new single of the year, “vampire,” arrives June 30th, 2023.

What Do We Know About “vampire,” the First Single Off Her New Album?

According to a press release, “vampire” is “imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.” The track was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro, who also worked on SOUR with the artist. The producer also appeared in the Disney+ documentary about the making of the album titled driving home 2 u.

What’s on the Track List for Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album?

So far, we only know that “vampire” will be there for sure. SOUR, as a baseline, was eleven tracks long; details are still forthcoming on how dense this much-hyped follow-up will be. Of the tracks on SOUR, four of them cracked 1 billion streams, setting an extremely high bar for new music.

What About the Cover Art for Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album:

While we wait for artwork for the full album to be officially unveiled, Rodrigo has shared the first look at “vampire,” which references the poster for the 1986 horror film Dracula Has Risen from the Grave.

Rodrigo frequently makes film references through her work, particularly her music videos — “good 4 u” included nods to The Princess Diaries, Jennifer’s Body, and more.