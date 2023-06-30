Menu
Olivia Rodrigo Sinks Her Teeth Into New Single “vampire”: Stream

The lead single from her upcoming album GUTS

olivia rodrigo vampire new single music pop news video listen stream
Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” video
June 30, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    A new era of Olivia Rodrigo has officially begun with her new single “vampire.” It’s the singer’s first new music since her smash debut album SOURand the lead single to its follow-up GUTS.

    According to a press release, “vampire” is “imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence,” and the single artwork references the poster for the 1986 horror film Dracula Has Risen from the Grave. Rodrigo co-wrote the song along with Daniel Nigro, with whom she also collaborated on SOUR.

    Beginning with a somber piano arrangement, the single blossoms into a vehicle for Rodrigo’s candid, emotional performance. Each verse details an abusive relationship, illustrating the “torture” she endured while building musical tension. It comes to a head after the chorus, when she reaches the lines: “Bloodsucker/ Fame fucker/ Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire.” When this line arrives following the second verse, the arrangement opens up to a high-energy backbeat, akin to the more upbeat tracks from SOUR.

    Rodrigo first teased “vampire” earlier in the month, and the song quickly garnered attention from fans. One among them was a famous “vampire” himself: Taylor Lautner, who replied to Rodrigo’s post on Instagram announcing the single with, “K WHO TF BIT YOU.”

    GUTS, which Rodrigo has said is “about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” will arrive on September 8th via Geffen. Read more about it here.

