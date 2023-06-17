Netflix is once again looking to the world of anime for a live-action series, as we’ve now got our first look at One Piece. The high-energy pirate adventure based on the epic Japanese shonen manga series has also inspired an anime adaptation, books, theme park attractions, video games, plays, and 15 theatrical films.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Here’s the official description, courtesy of Netflix:

“Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

Additional announced cast members include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix, with Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements are also executive producers.

Netflix’s track record with anime adaptions isn’t perfect, as witnessed by the swift cancellation of 2021’s Cowboy Bebop. But with no word yet on when Max’s Our Flag Means Death Season 2 might arrive, there’s a wide-open ocean for pirate stories on TV right now. One Piece premieres Thursday, August 31st on Netflix.