OSEES’ Favorite Hometown Venue Is LA’s Zebulon: “Stiff Drinks, Good Staff, Great Sound”

Consequence launched our Hometowns of Consequence campaign with one goal in mind: celebrate the local music venues that build community and provide a place for culture to thrive. This publication wouldn’t exist without them, and neither would many of the artists we love. While we’re asking fans to vote for their favorite hometown venues (nominate yours here!), we’re also speaking with musicians to learn what clubs and concert halls they cherish most.

With their new single, “Goon,” dropping today, there’s no better band to kick off this Hometowns of Consequence Q&A series than OSEES. Though originally formed in San Francisco, the prolific garage rockers are now Los Angeles based, and it’s there that OSEES frontman John Dwyer finds his favorite venue: Zebulon Café Concert.

“Many reasons why it’s my favorite: good curating of far out stuff, stiff drinks, good staff, good illegal parking nearby, great sound, run by buddies,” says Dwyer, noting that it also remains independent and isn’t owned by any multinational company.

A 300-capacity restaurant/bar/venue, Zebulon actually originated in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn on the other side of the country. Sibling founders Jef and Joce Soubiran and their friend/partner Guillaume Blestel opened the first 100-cap space back in 2003, but were pushed out along with everything else that made the area special as developers changed the landscape. After closing in 2012, they reopened in LA back in 2017, quickly establishing themselves as a Frogtown institution.

In addition to OSEES, the new Zebulon has hosted acts like Black Midi, Ty Segall, and Kim Gordon and her Body/Head project with Bill Nace. Recently, Blonde Redhead, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Tony Molina, No Age, and dozens of local favorites have taken the stage.

Below, read more about why Dwyer is so partial to Zebulon, and also check out the video for OSEES’ “Goon.” Then, make sure to nominate your own favorite local music venue and learn more at the Hometowns of Consequence landing page.

“Goon” is the latest single from OSEES’ upcoming Intercept Message LP. The band will be touring behind the record in late-summer into fall, and you can get tickets to those shows here.