OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Tye Trujillo is the bassist in OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield plays drums in Bastardane

OTTTO Bastardane 2023 tour
OTTTO’s Tye Trujillo and Bastardane’s Castor Hetfield (photos by Amy Harris)
June 26, 2023 | 12:55pm ET

    OTTTO and Bastardane have announced a Summer 2023 co-headlining North American tour, including Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances in various cities.

    The trek kicks off August 5th in New York and runs through September 2nd in Phoenix. Shows in New York, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix will be part of the Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover (where Metallica will be playing nearby stadium shows), as will two additional fall dates in St. Louis (November 4th) and Detroit (November 11th).

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the initial NYC date begins Tuesday (June 27th) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 30th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour is of particular interest to Metallica fans, as OTTTO notably features Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, while James Hetfield’s son Castor plays drums for Bastardane.

    “We love music and we love the boys in OTTTO,” remarked Castor in a press release for the tour. “WARNING: Mayhem, insanity, and ascension may occur.”

    Below you can see a full list of tour dates for OTTTO and Bastardane’s co-headlining run. Get tickets here.

    OTTTO and Bastardane’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre *
    08/06 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
    08/08 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
    08/09 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club
    08/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Bar L’Anti
    08/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont *
    08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
    08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live
    08/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
    08/17 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *
    08/20 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Café
    08/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep ^
    08/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^
    08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *
    08/27 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company
    08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
    08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    08/31 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
    09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
    11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *
    11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

    * = Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover
    ^ = no OTTTO

    ottto bastardane tour admat

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Current story

OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

