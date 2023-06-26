OTTTO and Bastardane have announced a Summer 2023 co-headlining North American tour, including Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover performances in various cities.

The trek kicks off August 5th in New York and runs through September 2nd in Phoenix. Shows in New York, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix will be part of the Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover (where Metallica will be playing nearby stadium shows), as will two additional fall dates in St. Louis (November 4th) and Detroit (November 11th).

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the initial NYC date begins Tuesday (June 27th) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 30th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The tour is of particular interest to Metallica fans, as OTTTO notably features Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, while James Hetfield’s son Castor plays drums for Bastardane.

“We love music and we love the boys in OTTTO,” remarked Castor in a press release for the tour. “WARNING: Mayhem, insanity, and ascension may occur.”

Below you can see a full list of tour dates for OTTTO and Bastardane’s co-headlining run. Get tickets here.

OTTTO and Bastardane’s 2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre *

08/06 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

08/08 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

08/09 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club

08/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Bar L’Anti

08/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont *

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Live

08/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

08/17 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

08/20 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Café

08/22 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep ^

08/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *

08/27 – Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

08/31 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

* = Metallica Weekend 2023 Takeover

^ = no OTTTO