Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Overkill to Embark on Summer 2023 US Tour

Fellow thrash acts Exhorder and Heathen round out the bill

Advertisement
overkill 2023 tour
Overkill, photo by Frank White
June 6, 2023 | 11:41am ET

    Overkill have announced the Summer 2023 “Scorching the Earth” tour in support of their recently released 20th studio album, Scorched.

    The 16-date outing kicks off July 13th in San Francisco and runs through July 30th in Huntington, New York. Fellow thrashers Exhorder and Heathen will open each night.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Hey ‘killers,’ the time has come to hit the road in the US of A!” enthused Overkill frontman Bobby Blitz. “July the 13th starts the salvo in San Fran and we will be rolling down the West Coast to L.A., across Route 10 east to Florida, then up the East Coast and back home. Been a long time kids! Keep your eyes open, and get Scorched! Cya on the R.O.A.D.!”

    Added Exhorder’s Kyle Thomas: “Rolling with Overkill is always nothing short of a family affair, but add Heathen and us to the mix too and it’s like a family vacation! We can’t wait to tear up the States with our family!”

    Below you can see the full itinerary for Overkill’s 2023 US tour with Exhorder and Heathen. Get tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Overkill’s 2023 Tour Dates with Exhorder and Heathen:
    07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Hall
    07/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford (Virgin Hotel)
    07/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    07/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    07/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
    07/20 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    07/21 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    07/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    07/26 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
    07/27 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
    07/28 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    07/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    07/30 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    08/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz *
    09/08 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

    * = no Exhorder, Heathen

    overkill 2023 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Violent Femmes fall 2023 tour

Violent Femmes Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

June 6, 2023

wilco 2023 tour dates tickets live music news shows pre sale

Wilco Expand 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

alan palomo neon indian world of hassle new album electronic pop music news synthpop indie single stay at home dj stream listen

Neon Indian's Alan Palomo Announces New Album World of Hassle, 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

how to get tool tickets 2023

How to Get Tickets to Tool's 2023 Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

darkness 2023 tour

The Darkness Announce Permission to Land 20th Anniversary US Tour

June 6, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 tour

Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2023 North American Tour

June 6, 2023

ratboys new album the window single its alive stream

Ratboys Announce New Album The Window, North American Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

Tool 2023 North American tour

Tool Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Overkill to Embark on Summer 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter