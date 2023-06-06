Overkill to Embark on Summer 2023 US Tour

Overkill have announced the Summer 2023 “Scorching the Earth” tour in support of their recently released 20th studio album, Scorched.

The 16-date outing kicks off July 13th in San Francisco and runs through July 30th in Huntington, New York. Fellow thrashers Exhorder and Heathen will open each night.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“Hey ‘killers,’ the time has come to hit the road in the US of A!” enthused Overkill frontman Bobby Blitz. “July the 13th starts the salvo in San Fran and we will be rolling down the West Coast to L.A., across Route 10 east to Florida, then up the East Coast and back home. Been a long time kids! Keep your eyes open, and get Scorched! Cya on the R.O.A.D.!”

Added Exhorder’s Kyle Thomas: “Rolling with Overkill is always nothing short of a family affair, but add Heathen and us to the mix too and it’s like a family vacation! We can’t wait to tear up the States with our family!”

Below you can see the full itinerary for Overkill’s 2023 US tour with Exhorder and Heathen. Get tickets here.

Overkill’s 2023 Tour Dates with Exhorder and Heathen:

07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Hall

07/14 – Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford (Virgin Hotel)

07/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

07/19 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

07/20 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

07/21 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

07/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

07/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

07/26 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

07/27 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

07/28 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

07/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/30 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz *

09/08 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

* = no Exhorder, Heathen