Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “Graveyard Words”: Stream

Melanin Punk arrives October 20th via Mascot Records

Oxymorrons, photo by Tommy Vo
June 21, 2023 | 1:55pm ET

    Rising NYC act Oxymorrons have announced their debut full-length album, Melanin Punk, arriving October 20th via Mascot Records. The new song and third single “Graveyard Words” is out now.

    Citing influences such as Turnstile and Kid Cudi, Oxymorrons have burst onto the scene with a genre-defying blend of hip-hop, alt-rock, and punk — as heard on “Graveyard Words.” This particular track leans more toward the Turnstile comparison, with hooks and lyrics unfolding at a torrid pace.

    “It’s about speaking with intentions,” Oxymorrons remarked in a collective statement on the track. “Words carry weight and you can manifest positivity but also negativity with the things you say – on the extreme side of the spectrum it could cost you your life. It’s about the laws of attraction through words. The chorus sounds like a threat coming from an individual — like ‘yo watch yer mouth or I’ll f*ck you up’ — but it was really written from the perspective of the universe/karma warning us humans.”

    Things are moving fast for Oxymorrons. After releasing a couple of EPs the past few years, the band is about to embark on one of its biggest tours to date shortly before the albums drops: a support slot on Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor’s upcoming solo tour in August and September (pick up tickets here).

    “Being co-signed by a legend and getting to rock out with him is insane,” the band shared in a press announcement. “It’s the universe working its magic. Corey Taylor first heard us on ShipRocked at the top of 2022 on a beach. Now we get to do it on land!”

    Oxymorrons on How Their Influences Range from Jay-Z to Metallica

    You can pre-save Melanin Punk via this location. Stream “Graveyard Words” and see the album art and tracklist, along with Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Oxymorrons, below.

    Melanin Punk Artwork:

    oxymorrons melanin punk artwork

    Melanin Punk Tracklist:
    01. Enemy
    02. Graveyard Words
    03. Look Alive (Netic)
    04. Head For The Hills ft. Kid Bookie
    05. Melanin Punk
    06. Last Call ft. Troi Irons
    07. Mike Shinoda Flow ft. Hyro The Hero
    08. Insomnia
    09. Re-Up Ft. KANNER
    10. Moon Chasers

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

