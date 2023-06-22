Palehound Share New Song “Independence Day”: Stream

Palehound have shared “Independence Day,” a new look at their upcoming album, Eye on the Bat. Check it out below.

“Independence Day” is a breakup song for the ages. Over violently strummed acoustic guitar and thumping bass, El Kempner recounts the night their longterm relationship ended with painstaking detail: “Crying while the next door neighbors raged/ Our cat running under the bed with his tail between his legs.” Despite their sadness, they refuse to pretend the relationship didn’t happen. “Even if I could, it would kill me to look back,” they sing. “No, I don’t want to see the other path.”

Kempner explained the single in a statement. “The ending of a relationship that spanned the majority of my 20s illuminated a forked road that daunted me,” they said. “In the aftermath of our breakup, I found myself dwelling on what that other life would have been like and who I would have become had we chosen differently, or even if circumstance or tragedy had chosen for us.”

Palehound’s new album Eye on the Bat drops July 14th via Polyvinyl and features the recent singles “The Clutch” and “My Evil.” Pre-orders are ongoing. Kempner and company will support the LP on tour this fall with support from Empath and alexalone; grab tickets here.

Back in April, Kempner guested on The Spark Parade podcast to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne’s debut album Let Go.