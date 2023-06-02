Pantera’s Classic Albums to Be Reissued via 5-LP Picture-Disc Vinyl Box Set

Pantera’s classic albums will be released on picture-disc vinyl for the first time as part of a 5-LP box set arriving July 21st via Rhino Records.

The collection, dubbed The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000, includes Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), The Great Southern Trendkill (1996), and Reinventing the Steel (2000). It’s limited to 3,500 copies sold through Rhino.com, Pantera.com, and indie retailers.

The five albums represent the band’s core discography, following a lesser-known run of four LPs in the ’80s that had more of a glam-metal vibe. The band reinvented itself with Cowboys From Hell, establishing the groove metal sound that made them one of the most revered metal acts in the world.

Advertisement

The reissues come at a time when Pantera are fully active again. Following the tragic passings of brothers Dimebag Darrell in 2004 and Vinnie Paul in 2018, a revamped lineup of the band began touring again late last year. Classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) are joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante.

Pantera will be traveling across North America this summer and fall, playing a headlining tour with special guests Lamb of God, as well as supporting Metallica on select dates. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.

See the Pantera box set contents and cover artwork below.

Get Pantera Tickets Here

Advertisement

The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 Artwork and Contents: