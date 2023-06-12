Menu
Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” Lyrics Dominate Merriam-Webster Dictionary Search

But why is "my" listed twice?

Papa Roach Merriam Webster
Papa Roach (photo by Amy Harris) with Inset (via Merriam-Webster Twitter)
June 12, 2023 | 1:15pm ET

    Merriam-Webster is nearly a 200-year-old company, so when the famed dictionary and encyclopedia publisher tweets something, we take its word at fact. And if Merriam-Webster is telling us that the individual words to the opening line of Papa Roach’s nu-metal anthem “Last Resort” make up the “Top Lookups Right Now,” we have no reason to doubt it.

    On Monday (June 12th), Merriam-Webster tweeted (see below), “We’re not even mad; this is amazing,” alongside a chart of what appears to be the Top 10 words searched on the company’s dictionary site. The words, in order, are: “cut,” “my,” life,” “into,” “pieces,” “this,” “is,” “my,” “last,” “resort.”

    It’s not April 1st, so we know it’s not an April Fool’s Day prank, but one astute person questioned why “my” was listed twice. Merriam-Webster cleverly responded, “We noticed this too. Must be both the adjective and the abbreviation?”

    Okay, maybe we do have reason to doubt its authenticity now, but just the fact that Merriam-Webster took the time out to quote Papa Roach lyrics is pretty fun, even if not true. And if you’re wondering if its a hack, the same post also appears on the company’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

    Heavy Consequence contacted the company to see what’s up, and will let you know as soon as we hear back.

    In the meantime, fans can catch Papa Roach performing “Last Resort” on their upcoming fall US tour with Shinedown and Spiritbox. Tickets are available here.

    See Merriam-Webster’s Tweet below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix.

