Paramore Bring Out Lil Uzi Vert to Perform “Misery Business”: Watch

At New York City's Madison Square Garden

paramore lil uzi vert misery business madison square garden new york watch
Paramore (photo by Kris Lori) and Lil Uzi Vert (photo courtesy of Atlantic Records)
June 1, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Lil Uzi Vert has long been vocal about their Paramore fandom. On Wednesday night, the band brought the rapper out for the crossover that many people didn’t know they needed during the second of two Madison Square Garden dates on their ongoing tour (grab tickets here)

    The Philly native was Paramore’s special guest during “Misery Business,” when they usually pick out someone from the crowd to perform the bridge from the fan favorite. This time around, vocalist Hayley Williams supplied Uzi with a mic and took a moment to interrupt their performance in order to thank them for saying “too many nice things about me.”

    “Hey Uzi, we’ve been talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person,” Williams said. “I love you. You said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore.” Following the short speech, the duo launched into the bridge together. Watch the fan-shot footage below.

    Related Video

    Back in 2017, Uzi told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about their admiration for Williams, saying, “She’s like the best. It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation there’s nobody bro.” Earlier in the year, a video of the artist jamming to Paramore’s 2013 hit “Ain’t It Fun” went viral.

    In her own interview with Lowe a few years later, Williams revealed Uzi had reached out about working together, but she turned it down due to bad timing and her desire to stay out of the spotlight. “I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous,'” she said. “I told him like we were getting ready to take a break. I obviously had a lot of issues going on that no one really knew about and I was like, ‘Bro, I just need to disappear. I don’t want to be that kind of a famous person.'”

    Since then, Paramore have regrouped and released their sixth studio album, This Is Why, earlier this year. Perhaps, we’ll get a collab between Uzi and Williams on the former’s long-awaited album, The Pink Tape.

    During the first Madison Square Garden show, Williams directly addressed two people in the crowd when they apparently got physical with others around them. Paramore’s tour continues through August with support from Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu. Grab tickets to the remaining dates at here.

