Paris Texas Announce Debut Album MID AIR, Share "Everybody's Safe Until...": Stream

LA hip-hop duo Paris Texas have readied their first full-length album, MID AIR. The project arrives July 21st, and they’ve shared a new preview in the form of single “Everybody’s Safe Until…” Check it out below.

The team comprised of Louie Pastel and Felix first came on the scene in 2021 when they released the back-to-back EPs BOY ANONYMOUS and Red Hand Akimbo. Two years and one cryogeyser collaboration later, they’re back with MID AIR, whose name references the amorphous quality the genre-hopping rapper-producers have made their calling card.

New track “Everybody’s Safe Until…” features an insistent drum-and-bass combo as Louie and Felix air their anxieties. “There’s people tryna kill me/ Other than me,” Felix drones. The single “wraps about everything we fear about being alive right now in this day [and] age,” Paris Texas explained. “It feels like things are trying to kill us and if we die the world will keep on dancing.”

Pre-orders for MID AIR are ongoing. “Everybody’s Safe Until…” follows Paris Texas’ other 2023 releases, “PANIC!!!” and “BULLET MAN.”

MID AIR Artwork: