Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Used AI to Finish an Unreleased Beatles Song

The "new" track is expected to be derived from a 1978 John Lennon recording

Advertisement
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney, photo via Getty Images
Follow
June 13, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    A dozen studio albums and over 60 singles isn’t enough — Sir Paul McCartney is taking advantage of society’s advancements since The Beatles broke up, using AI to complete a decades-old demo that’ll be released in 2023 as the band’s “final” song.

    Though he didn’t name the song in question, McCartney shared a few details about the track Tuesday morning on Radio 4 Today (via The Guardian), confirming that it’s finished and will be released this year. It’s expected to be derived from a 1978 John Lennon recording called “Now and Then,” which was included on cassettes he made shortly before his death labeled “For Paul.”

    The idea came about after Emile de la Rey, the dialogue editor on Peter Jackson’s docuseries Get Back, used custom AI to recognize each Beatle’s voice in the footage so it could be separated from extraneous background noise: “[Jackson] was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney said. “We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine: ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued: “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway.”

    The result will mark The Beatles’ first “new” material in 25 years.

    McCartney is also giving fans another opportunity to go down Beatle memory lane with his new photo book 1964: Eyes of the Storm and an accompanying exhibit in London.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bts in 10 songs bangtan boys anniversary birthday best list

BTS' Unprecedented First Decade in 10 Songs

June 13, 2023

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

June 13, 2023

sparklehorse posthumous album bird machine

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

June 13, 2023

Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 review recap photos photo gallery blur

Despite Turbulence, the Inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid Soared: Review

June 12, 2023

taylor swift matty healy noel gallagher breakup quoteworthy oasis the 1975 pop rock music quoteworthy news

Noel Gallagher Takes Responsibility for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Breakup: "Serves Him Right!"

June 12, 2023

Bonnaroo do's and don'ts 2023 what podcast

Bonnaroo 2023 Do's and Don'ts: The What Podcast

June 12, 2023

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

June 12, 2023

the wiggles tickets 2023 ready set wiggle tour onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Used AI to Finish an Unreleased Beatles Song

Menu Shop Search Newsletter