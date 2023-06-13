Paul McCartney Used AI to Finish an Unreleased Beatles Song

A dozen studio albums and over 60 singles isn’t enough — Sir Paul McCartney is taking advantage of society’s advancements since The Beatles broke up, using AI to complete a decades-old demo that’ll be released in 2023 as the band’s “final” song.

Though he didn’t name the song in question, McCartney shared a few details about the track Tuesday morning on Radio 4 Today (via The Guardian), confirming that it’s finished and will be released this year. It’s expected to be derived from a 1978 John Lennon recording called “Now and Then,” which was included on cassettes he made shortly before his death labeled “For Paul.”

The idea came about after Emile de la Rey, the dialogue editor on Peter Jackson’s docuseries Get Back, used custom AI to recognize each Beatle’s voice in the footage so it could be separated from extraneous background noise: “[Jackson] was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette,” McCartney said. “We had John’s voice and a piano and he could separate them with AI. They tell the machine: ‘That’s the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar.’”

He continued: “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway.”

The result will mark The Beatles’ first “new” material in 25 years.

McCartney is also giving fans another opportunity to go down Beatle memory lane with his new photo book 1964: Eyes of the Storm and an accompanying exhibit in London.