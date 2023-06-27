No One Had a Better Time at Glastonbury Than Paul McCartney

After headlining himself last year, Paul McCartney returned to Glastonbury in 2023 as a spectator. And by all accounts, he had one hell of a time.

McCartney was seen watching several of the weekend’s performances from the side of the stage. On Friday, he took in Foo Fighters’ surprise set. On Saturday, he watched as Guns N’ Roses covered Wings’ “Live and Let Die.” And on Sunday, he was capturing his own cell phone video of Elton John performing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Macca also briefly popped up on stage during Pretenders’ Saturday set, where he gave the crowd a quick wave. He hung out backstage with Chrissie Hynde, posed for a photo with Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese (and Pat Smear), and even took in a sun set with his wife Nancy Shevell.

For now, McCartney has no of his own concerts on the calendar, but perhaps Glastonbury will inspire him to get back on the road. He is, however, prepping the release of a a Beatles demo which he completed with the assistance of machine learning.

Paul McCartney recording a clip of Elton John playing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/x2TVrB7NIW — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) June 26, 2023

A surreal moment amongst an already mad weekend. Walked to the top of the @glastonbury hill for a sunset photo, turns out Paul McCartney had the same idea! #lovehim #icon #legend pic.twitter.com/K7b6R7hkGt Advertisement — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) June 24, 2023

Chrissie Hynde brings Paul McCartney on stage at the end of The Pretenders set! ❤️ “My favourite thing about Glastonbury over the years is seeing my guitar heroes”#ChrissieHynde #PaulMcCartney #Glastonbury23 #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/FQdzr9fS8p — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023

Chrissie Hynde brought Paul McCartney onstage at the end of the Pretenders show at Glastonbury Festival June 24 2023 Video Jackie Spencer #TheBeatles #PaulMcCartney #chrissiehynde #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/IEp1AjgbGM Advertisement — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) June 24, 2023