No One Had a Better Time at Glastonbury Than Paul McCartney

McCartney took in Elton John's final UK show, hung out with Chrissie Hynde, and even took in a sunset with his wife

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury
Paul McCartney at Glastonbury, photos via Chris Arnold / Meegan Hodges (Twitter)
June 26, 2023 | 10:30pm ET

    After headlining himself last year, Paul McCartney returned to Glastonbury in 2023 as a spectator. And by all accounts, he had one hell of a time.

    McCartney was seen watching several of the weekend’s performances from the side of the stage. On Friday, he took in Foo Fighters’ surprise set. On Saturday, he watched as Guns N’ Roses covered Wings’ “Live and Let Die.” And on Sunday, he was capturing his own cell phone video of Elton John performing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

    Macca also briefly popped up on stage during Pretenders’ Saturday set, where he gave the crowd a quick wave. He hung out backstage with Chrissie Hynde, posed for a photo with Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese (and Pat Smear), and even took in a sun set with his wife Nancy Shevell.

    For now, McCartney has no of his own concerts on the calendar, but perhaps Glastonbury will inspire him to get back on the road. He is, however, prepping the release of a a Beatles demo which he completed with the assistance of machine learning.

