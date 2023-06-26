Menu
PC Music to Stop Releasing New Music After 2023

A. G. Cook's label will pivot to archival releases and reissues

A. G. Cook, photo by Alaska Reid and Julian Buchan
June 26, 2023 | 11:42am ET

    PC Music, the influential record label and collective A. G. Cook founded in 2013, won’t be releasing new music past 2023, according to a statement on their website.

    “After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases,” a message reads on the label’s website. “Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon.”

    To mark the occasion, PC Music has also shared a playlist of “10 x 10 minutes of content from the past, present & future” featuring contributions from Cook, EASYFUN, Ö, GRRL, Kane West, umru, Datalord, caro♡, BOPPLES, and Dux Content.

    Cook started PC Music in August 2013, releasing free music on SoundCloud that quickly accrued an underground audience. The label’s first proper paid release came in November 2014 with Hannah Diamond’s “Every Night,” followed shortly thereafter by performance artist QT’s single “Hey QT,” released in conjunction with XL Recordings.

    PC Music became a pivotal figure in what would become known as “hyperpop,” establishing artists like Diamond and EASYFUN as well as Danny L Harle. Cook’s collaborators like Charli XCX, 100 gecs, Caroline Polachek, and especially the late SOPHIE all became associated with the label, although never signed to it.

    Listen to PC Music’s “10 x 10” mix below (via SoundCloud, naturally).

    PC Music shared their third official compilation album PC Music Volume 3 in March 2022.

Artists

