Pearl Jam’s New Album is “Close to the Finish Line,” Says Stone Gossard

Pearl Jam’s new album is “getting close to the finish line,” according to guitarist Stone Gossard.

Gossard shared an update on Pearl Jam’s new album during an appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

“We’re getting closer and closer, it’s gonna be a good one,” Gossard said of the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

Producer Andrew Watt has been enlisted to produce the album. Though he first made a name for himself working with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey, and Camila Cabello, Watt has helmed a number of high-profile rock projects as of late. He produced Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions, Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, and Iggy Pop’s Every Loser. He also worked with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on his 2022 solo album, Earthling, which has now parlayed into his gig producing for Pearl Jam themselves.

Gossard said Watt is the “most hardcore Pearl Jam fan you’ll ever meet. He can play all of our songs, and all of Soundgarden’s songs back at us — better than we can play them…”

“It’s been such a joy to make a record with him,” Gossard added. “He’s energizing us.”

Gossard wouldn’t expand on whether that sense of energy might translate into a sound more reminiscent of the band’s early days. “You’ll have to be the judge of that,” he answered. “The energy [Watt]’s looking for… he’s a fan club member, he’s seen the band 50 times. But he is also a top flight pop producer.”

You can listen to Gossard’s full interview below. He also discusses Brad’s upcoming final album, memories of recording early Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog albums, and more.

Beginning in late August, Pearl Jam will head out on the road to play a run of US shows.

