Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pearl Jam’s New Album is “Close to the Finish Line,” Says Stone Gossard

Gossard says producer Andrew Watt has been "energizing" the band

Advertisement
pearl jam new album recording stone gossard kyle meredith we've got songs recording
Pearl Jam, photo by Danny Clinch
June 5, 2023 | 3:20pm ET

    Pearl Jam’s new album is “getting close to the finish line,” according to guitarist Stone Gossard.

    Gossard shared an update on Pearl Jam’s new album during an appearance on Kyle Meredith With…

    “We’re getting closer and closer, it’s gonna be a good one,” Gossard said of the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Producer Andrew Watt has been enlisted to produce the album. Though he first made a name for himself working with pop stars like Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey, and Camila Cabello, Watt has helmed a number of high-profile rock projects as of late. He produced Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions, Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9, and Iggy Pop’s Every Loser. He also worked with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on his 2022 solo album, Earthling, which has now parlayed into his gig producing for Pearl Jam themselves.

    Gossard said Watt is the “most hardcore Pearl Jam fan you’ll ever meet. He can play all of our songs, and all of Soundgarden’s songs back at us — better than we can play them…”

    “It’s been such a joy to make a record with him,” Gossard added. “He’s energizing us.”

    Advertisement

    Gossard wouldn’t expand on whether that sense of energy might translate into a sound more reminiscent of the band’s early days.  “You’ll have to be the judge of that,” he answered. “The energy [Watt]’s looking for… he’s a fan club member, he’s seen the band 50 times. But he is also a top flight pop producer.”

    You can listen to Gossard’s full interview below. He also discusses Brad’s upcoming final album, memories of recording early Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog albums, and more.

    Beginning in late August, Pearl Jam will head out on the road to play a run of US shows.

    Advertisement

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

nothing nowhere 2023 tour

nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up: Report

June 5, 2023

stone gossard Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stone Gossard on the Next Pearl Jam Album, Temple of the Dog, and Final Brad Project

June 5, 2023

darkside live at spiral house ep electronic music news listen stream

Darkside Announce Live at Spiral House EP

June 5, 2023

taylor swift speak now taylors version tracklist hayley williams fall out boy

Taylor Swift Reveals Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Features Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy Collabs

June 5, 2023

Run-DMC with Snoop Dogg

50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Concert at Yankee Stadium to Feature Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg & More

June 5, 2023

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard drag pride night new song witchcraft

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Perform in Drag at Tennessee Show, Debut New Song "Witchcraft": Watch

June 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pearl Jam's New Album is "Close to the Finish Line," Says Stone Gossard

Menu Shop Search Newsletter