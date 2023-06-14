Peppa Pig is Getting Her Own Podcast

Hasbro and Amazon have inked a deal that will keep your kids busy no matter where you go. A Peppa Pig podcast is coming to Audible, The Wrap reports.

“We’re delighted to work with Hasbro to expand our family listening content with one of the most popular and impactful brands, Peppa Pig,” Aurelie de Troyer, Audible’s UK and Canada head of content, said in a statement. “With nearly 20 years of exceptional storytelling for families, we’re in a unique position to develop something very special with the incredible team at Hasbro and expand Peppa’s world into the audio space.”

Since Peppa Pig debuted in 2004, the titular piglet has had her own books, theme parks, video games, and merchandise, though the Audible project marks her first podcast. The news follows a deal between parent company Hasbro and Sony Music Publishing to allow music from Hasbro’s entire catalog — which includes Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Transformers, and more — to be streamed as individual tracks outside of their home media.

“Music featured on our beloved shows, like Peppa Pig, can be taken off TV screens or tablets, so families can listen to the tunes on the go and add to their playlists. We’re thrilled to work with Sony Music Publishing and Magic Star, true audio industry leaders, to expand upon those experiences,” Matt Proulx, Hasbro’s Vice President Location Based Entertainment, said in a statement. “With their expertise and Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy of finding innovative ways to connect with fans, we are set up for success in creating fun singable and danceable opportunities for families everywhere.”

Last year, Peppa Pig introduced its first same-sex couple into the show. Peppa’s Clubhouse, meanwhile, was one of our must-have releases for this past Record Store Day.

