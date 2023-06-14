Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Peppa Pig is Getting Her Own Podcast

Everyone's favorite pig has made a deal with Audible

Advertisement
peppa pig podcast
Photo via peppapig.com
June 13, 2023 | 10:35pm ET

    Hasbro and Amazon have inked a deal that will keep your kids busy no matter where you go. A Peppa Pig podcast is coming to Audible, The Wrap reports.

    “We’re delighted to work with Hasbro to expand our family listening content with one of the most popular and impactful brands, Peppa Pig,” Aurelie de Troyer, Audible’s UK and Canada head of content, said in a statement. “With nearly 20 years of exceptional storytelling for families, we’re in a unique position to develop something very special with the incredible team at Hasbro and expand Peppa’s world into the audio space.”

    Since Peppa Pig debuted in 2004, the titular piglet has had her own books, theme parks, video games, and merchandise, though the Audible project marks her first podcast. The news follows a deal between parent company Hasbro and Sony Music Publishing to allow music from Hasbro’s entire catalog — which includes Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Transformers, and more — to be streamed as individual tracks outside of their home media.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Music featured on our beloved shows, like Peppa Pig, can be taken off TV screens or tablets, so families can listen to the tunes on the go and add to their playlists. We’re thrilled to work with Sony Music Publishing and Magic Star, true audio industry leaders, to expand upon those experiences,” Matt Proulx, Hasbro’s Vice President Location Based Entertainment, said in a statement. “With their expertise and Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy of finding innovative ways to connect with fans, we are set up for success in creating fun singable and danceable opportunities for families everywhere.”

    Last year, Peppa Pig introduced its first same-sex couple into the show. Peppa’s Clubhouse, meanwhile, was one of our must-have releases for this past Record Store Day.

    Editor’s Note: While we’re on the topic of podcast, check out what the Consequence Podcast Network has to offer.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Los Lobos

Los Lobos Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

June 13, 2023

jason bateman daddy ball adaptation

Jason Bateman to Direct and Star in Netflix Series About Feuding Baseball Dads

June 13, 2023

broken social scene you forgot it in people tour 2023

Broken Social Scene Expand You Forgot It in People Anniversary Tour

June 13, 2023

Rod Stewart leaving rock music 2023 tour culture club

Rod Stewart Plans to Leave Rock 'n' Roll After 2023 Tour

June 13, 2023

Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy, Poet of Violence, Dead at 89

June 13, 2023

Andy Summers 2023 north american tour dates tickets

Andy Summers Details 2023 North American Tour

June 13, 2023

Belle and Sebastian Suki Waterhouse “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” Sub Pope

Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse Collab on "Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility": Stream

June 13, 2023

Snoop Dogg Songwriters Hall of Fame induction deferred 2024 personal reasons

Snoop Dogg Defers Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction for "Personal Reasons"

June 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peppa Pig is Getting Her Own Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter