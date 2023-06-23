Pete Davidson’s Bupkis Greenlit for Season 2 at Peacock

There’s more Bupkis where that came from: Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical sitcom has been greenlit for Season 2 at Peacock.

Davidson writes, executive produces, and stars in Bupkis, which is billed as a “heightened fictionalized version” of the Saturday Night Live alum’s life — speaking of, Lorne Michaels also executive produces the series. While the official cast list hasn’t been confirmed, regular cast members Edie Falco and Joe Pesci are also expected to return.

“Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said in a press release. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Season 1 of Bupkis premiered back in May, and Consequence chatted with showrunner Judah Miller about bringing Davidson’s “fever dream” life to the small screen. Davidson will appear opposite Paul Dano this September in Craig Gillespie’s biopic Dumb Money, about the infamous 2021 GameStop short squeeze.